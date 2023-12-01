Brora Rangers boss Ally MacDonald hopes Highland League Cup can be his first trophy in management

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Brora Rangers boss Ally MacDonald hopes Highland League Cup can be his first trophy in management

The Cattachs face Fraserburgh in Sunday's showpiece.

By Callum Law
Ally MacDonald wants to pick up his first trophy as Brora Rangers manager and meet the club’s expectation for success.

The Cattachs face Fraserburgh at Inverurie’s Harlaw Park on Sunday in the final of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

MacDonald became player-manager at Dudgeon Park in February and is keen to continue the success of his predecessors.

In the last decade Brora have won 12 trophies – the Breedon Highland League four times, the Highland League Cup twice and the North of Scotland Cup on six occasions.

Asked about what it would mean to get his hands on silverware as manager, MacDonald said: “It would be brilliant.

“As a player or a manager you want to be successful.

“As a Brora manager winning trophies is what’s expected of you and it would mean a lot to win it.

“That’s what I want to do, but collectively at the club we’d want to do that anyway regardless of who the manager is.

Ally MacDonald wants to deliver more success for Brora Rangers

“The thing with management really is that when things are going well it’s good players and when it’s not going so well it’s bad management.

“With the squad we’ve got and the competition that’s there with players on the bench who maybe aren’t used to being there, it means there will always be questions asked about who’s playing.

“Everyone has different opinions when it comes to selecting a team. But we’ll try to pick what we feel is the best team for the game.

“There is pressure on me to pick the right team. There is an expectation to win things and people will be disappointed if we don’t so it would be nice to get over the line and win a trophy.”

Serial winners in silverware battle

While Brora are used to being successful, Fraserburgh have also experienced the winning feeling plenty in recent times.

In the last 12 seasons the Broch have won 11 trophies with eight of those successes coming in the eight-and-a-half years since Mark Cowie was appointed manager.

MacDonald believes the past success of both clubs only adds to the intrigue of this final.

Neither side is in the habit of losing finals either. In the last 10 seasons Brora have lost one final out of nine with Fraserburgh defeated in only two of 10 finals.

MacDonald added: “If you look back both clubs have a good record in finals. Rothes in the North of Scotland Cup final a couple of seasons ago is the only final we’ve lost in recent years.

“And Fraserburgh have a similar record, when they’ve got to finals they don’t often lose.

“I think that adds to this final because it’s two teams with good records who are serial winners when it comes to these games and we know we’ll need to be at it.

“It will be a very difficult game, Fraserburgh are a full of top players and they’ve shown they’re consistent winners.”

