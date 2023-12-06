10 Inverness-based lawyers flit same firm to join newcomer Thorntons

Law firm Thorntons has unveiled Paul Adams and John Smart as partners for its new office in Inverness, alongside a further eight appointments in the Highland capital.

All 10 hires have come to Thorntons from Wright, Johnston and Mackenzie (WJM).

They will initially work from serviced office space while work is done to fit out modern new premises at Beechwood Business Park.

It is hoped the new site will be ready by spring 2024.

Thorntons’ clients in the Highlands have activities ranging from education to golf

Thorntons’ clients in the north include the University of the Highlands and Islands and Cabot Highlands, home to the renowned 18-hole Castle Stuart Golf links.

The Inverness practice offers services ranging from private client work, including wills, trusts, and tax planning, to specialist commercial advice to businesses in industry sectors including commercial property, agriculture, life sciences, energy and hospitality.

Thorntons announced its arrival in Inverness in August.

More appointments to follow

It said today said there would be more appointments to come in the Highlands.

Lesley Larg, managing partner, added: “It is tremendous to welcome such senior legal figures who are well-established in the local marketplace.

“The team on the ground will primarily focus on providing commercial real estate, planning, residential conveyancing and wills, powers of attorney and succession planning advice.

She added: “Clients will also be able to benefit from the wider network of expertise in the firm – such as employment law, dispute resolution, immigration and family law. We already support a variety of businesses, families, and individuals in the Highlands and establishing a permanent base in Inverness is the next step in growing our offering.

“We’ve long contributed to the communities in which we operate and we look forward to engaging with local groups in Inverness to make a positive difference.”

‘Refreshing new chapter’

Mr Adams, who is experienced in planning law, and Mr Smart are both commercial property partners.

Mr Adams said: “It is a refreshing new chapter to be part of the launch team that builds Thorntons’ first official location in the Highlands.

“As an independent Scottish law firm which is ambitious to grow, I’m excited for what the future holds.”

We are delighted to announce that we are opening a new office in #Inverness. Our Inverness office will offer private client services and specialist business law advice to clients in the city. Read more about our exciting growth plans here: https://t.co/qVRVC5rLCb pic.twitter.com/FAryTW0fWl — Thorntons Law LLP (@Thorntons_Law) August 29, 2023

Mr Miller added: “Inverness is one of the fastest-growing cities in Europe and this will only accelerate with the creation of the new freeport.

“We look forward to working with clients old and new in providing high quality and responsive commercial legal advice as the area continues to grow and prosper.”

Inverness is Thorntons’ second new office of the year after opening the doors to a new permanent location in Glasgow.

The Highland capital is the group’s 13th location as it grows its office footprint across Scotland. The business now has 72 partners and more than 550 staff across its network.

What’s happening at Wright, Johnston and Mackenzie?

Meanwhile, WJM is in the throes of major changes.

It was recently taken over by UK-wide business Irwin Mitchell and subsequently acquired Inverness firm Macandrew & Jenkins WS.

Irwin Mitchell – founded in Sheffield in 1912 – said in September it was investing in and “merging” with WJM, which at the time had 22 people working for it in the Highland capital.