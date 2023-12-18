Aberdeen money expert explains how to spread Christmas cheer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen money expert explains how to spread Christmas cheer

Financial gifting is something you can do at any time of the year, says Gary Walker.

By Gary Walker
Money bag, wooden houses, Christmas tree and gifts.
Gifting is not just for Christmas, says Gary Walker. Image: Shutterstock

Christmas is the season for giving, but when it comes to planning your family’s financial future December shouldn’t be the only time it’s on your mind.

If you want to offer financial support to your family, annual gift allowances mean you can pass on money among your family members free from inheritance tax.

The annual exemption allows you to gift £3,000 every year, or £6,000 per couple, tax-free to one or more people.

And you can carry forward any unused allowance to the next tax year. You will have to use the current year’s allowance first.

Much to consider when looking at annual gift allowances

Making the most of gift allowances can allow you to help your family now and reduce the overall value of your estate for inheritance tax purposes. But, as with most things relating to your finances, there is much to consider.

You may want to think about making small regular gifts to help with family budgeting and building financial resilience.

You can make regular payments of any amount to help your child or someone else with their living costs tax-free, but you must be able to show you can afford these payments from your surplus income.

Gary Walker, of Aberdeen-based Gary Walker Wealth Management.
Gary Walker, of Aberdeen-based Gary Walker Wealth Management. Image: Gary Walker

It’s important you don’t compromise your own standard of living, or go without certain things in order to make regular payments.

If you are able to make regular gifts, these are classed as “normal expenditure out of income”.

If you want to make a gift that isn’t covered by any of these exemptions, you can still do so. It will be considered a “potentially exempt transfer” (Pet).

A Pet will be subject to inheritance tax if you die within seven years of giving the gift and your estate exceeds the nil-rate band.

Papers with inheritance tax and testament form
Image: Shutterstock

The nil-rate band is £325,000 per person and includes all types of assets you may own.

There is also a £175,000 residence nil-rate band you can use if you’re passing on your home to direct descendants.

Your estate will only be liable to inheritance tax if the total value of your assets exceeds these thresholds.

If you die within seven years of giving a Pet gift, it will be counted as part of your estate and use part or all of your nil-rate band. Gifts above the nil-rate band made between three and seven years before your death are taxed on a sliding scale, known as “taper relief”.

Keep a record of everything

Always keep a record of any gift you make and when you made it. It will save your executors time and potentially tax when they come to sort out your finances.

Another reason you may want to consider gifting is the way modern life has changed inheritance.

In the past, wealth was passed down from generation to generation.

Now, people are living longer and their descendents  may not receive an inheritance until much later in life.

St James’s Place’s recent survey confirms this. More and more parents want to help their children now, rather than making them wait for the inheritance.

Hands include several stacks of coins in front of blue sky.
People are waiting longer for inheritances. Image: Shutterstock

Nearly one-third (31%) of our clients thought it was more important to support their children during their lifetime than leave a legacy, although the latter was still very desirable.

People see it as doing the right thing by your family. Money is moving up and down the generations, whether it’s helping children through a difficult patch between jobs or getting someone in to help yelderly parents with the gardening.

Gifting, legacy planning and tax awareness should all be part of a family-wide conversation.”

Financial advice is there to help you find the most tax-efficient way to achieve this, while making sure you’re not damaging your own financial capability.

Gifting, legacy planning and tax awareness should all be part of a family-wide conversation. Starting to plan finances as a family can help build a brighter financial future for every generation.

Piggy bank and blocks flipping from 2023 to 2024.
It’s good to have the right plans in place at an early stage. Image: Shutterstock

Passing wealth onto our loved ones is one of the final acts of love we’re able to make.

Putting the right plans in place at an early stage will mean there is greater opportunity to build wealth over time.

It will also allow you to leave behind as much as possible when you’re gone without making unnecessary sacrifices along the way.

If you’d like to talk to us about using your wealth to help your family, just get in touch.

Gary Walker is the founder and managing director of Aberdeen firm Gary Walker Wealth Management, a principal partner practice of St James’s Place.

Pittodrie House Hotel general manager Andrew Leggat. Image supplied by: Pittodrie House Hotel
Conversation