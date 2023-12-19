Might Aberdeen host green finance ‘Davos’?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Might Aberdeen host green finance ‘Davos’?

Two of the north-east's best-known entrepreneurs believe the Granite City would be a good choice.

By Keith Findlay
Martin Gilbert, left, and Sir Jim Milne.
Martin Gilbert, left, and Sir Jim Milne are backing the green finance 'Davos' proposal. Image: DCT Media

North-east business big-hitters Sir Ian Wood, Sir Jim Milne and Martin Gilbert have thrown their weight behind Scotland hosting a new green finance “Davos”.

And they both agree Aberdeen would be the perfect location.

The Granite City is at the epicentre of Scotland’s energy transition.

Davos, in Switzerland, hosts the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum every January.

Lasting up to five days, the high-profile event sees representatives of more than 100 governments and international organisations, as well as business leaders, social entrepreneurs and around 1,000 forum partners from around the world discuss key global issues.

The World Economic Forum attracts hundreds of big name speakers and delegates to Davos, Switzerland, every year.
The World Economic Forum attracts hundreds of big name speakers and delegates to Davos, Switzerland, every year. Image: Shutterstock

The idea for a “green and sustainable finance” version being held in this country has come from Scottish Financial Enterprise (SFA). The representative body for Scotland’s financial services industry, proposed it in its recently published sector growth strategy.

SFA chief executive Sandy Begbie said: “This event would bring together political leaders, but particularly business and industry, to focus on how best to support development, and roll out innovative green and net-zero technology.

“In particular, it would aim to bring investors, energy and net-zero companies together, providing them with the capital to deliver green technology at the pace and scale required.”

Climate activist Greta Thunberg at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in 2019.
Climate activist Greta Thunberg at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in 2019. Image: AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

“It would also provide a useful forum for governments and industries to share best practice and address common challenges, such as skills shortages, innovation and governance.”

Sir Jim, chairman and managing director of Granite City-based engineering firm Balmoral Group, said: “I welcome the suggestion by Scottish Financial Enterprise to host an annual green finance ‘Davos’ in Scotland and what better location than Aberdeen.

“Balmoral is joined by a host of like-minded companies operating out of Aberdeen who have already made great headway in renewables.

“Collaboration between industry and government is key and an annual event would ensure a just transition remains at the forefront of our minds as our industry evolves.”

Sir Jim Milne.
Sir Jim Milne. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media

Mr Gilbert, co-founder and former chief executive of Aberdeen Asset Management and chairman of AssetCo, Toscafund and Revolut, is one of the biggest names in the UK financial services industry.

“This is a welcome and important suggestion from Scottish Financial Enterprise,” the business veteran told The Press and Journal.

Martin Gilbert.
Martin Gilbert. Image: James Thorneley

He added: “An annual summit such as this, , especially if it was held in Aberdeen, would play to Scotland’s natural strengths in energy and financial services.

“It would be welcomed by industry leaders across the country, including in Aberdeen and the wider north-east region.”

Mr Begbie insisted the Scottish financial services sector “must be at the heart of” energy transition efforts north of the border.

Sandy Begbie, chief executive of Scottish Financial Enterprise.
Sandy Begbie, chief executive of Scottish Financial Enterprise.

He added: “Working with government and with other key sectors like energy, technology and universities, we can take a global leadership role in funding and enabling the technologies that will deliver net-zero.

“We must also work together to ensure the journey to net-zero is a just transition, which brings benefits to all sections of our society, and ensures those who can least afford it are not left behind.”

Sandy Begbie highlights need to make sure ‘those who can least afford it are not left behind’

Mr Begbie continued: “Our recently published growth strategy outlined how our sector will ensure we take people with us as we grow the economy – whether on broadening access to banking services or building the skills our economy and society needs.

“We must also work together to ensure the journey to net-zero is a just transition, which brings benefits to all sections of our society, and ensures that those who can least afford it are not left behind.”

More from Business

Less than 5% of UK energy firms respond to D&I survey. Image: Clarke Cooper/DCT
‘Disappointment’ as hundreds of North Sea firms fail to respond to D&I questions
Jo McIntosh, JBS sales & marketing director, Alex Whyte, operations director, Gordon Milne, general manger and Mike McCafferty, managing director. Image: Engage PR
Peterhead's JBS on track for record turnover thanks to 'significant' contracts
Google has launched its revamped artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, Bard, in the UK as part of the global roll out of its next-generation model designed to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT (Alamy/PA)
Google rolls out upgrade to AI chatbot Bard across UK
The MoD pointed to HMS Diamond’s deployment to the Middle East when asked about the UK’s involvement in the Red Sea alliance (LPhot Belinda Alker/MoD/Crown copyright)
UK to be part of international coalition to protect Red Sea ships from attack
Sir Grayson Perry hit out on social media (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Sir Grayson Perry says energy firm EDF raised electricity bill from £300 to £39k
Canary Wharf and City of London (Luciana Guerra/PA)
FTSE 100 gains ground as oil and gas price rises help BP and Shell
Flight taking off from Aberdeen airport.
Aberdeen Airport owner addresses speculation it could be put up for sale
A BP petrol station sign in Chelmsford (PA)
Red Sea security could be bolstered as BP pauses shipments after attacks
Sheffield Cathedral is one of the groups to move away from Barclays (Tim Goode/PA)
Churches and religious charities ditch Barclays over fossil fuel ties
Adobe’s acquisition of online design company Figma is being terminated (Paul Sakuma/AP)
Adobe calls off £15.8 billion deal for Figma after antitrust concerns

Conversation