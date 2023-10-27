Martin Gilbert: Dons’ greatest triumph boosted my morale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Martin Gilbert: Dons’ greatest triumph boosted my morale

It seemed a good omen that there were no limits to what Aberdonians could accomplish.

Martin Gilbert
Martin Gilbert. Image: Savills
By Martin Gilbert

Every entrepreneur, from the small business owner to the executive in a large corporation, must have asked the question “why do we do it?”

Given all the problems involved in starting a business and dark moments when things go wrong, why do we do it?

The entrepreneurial urge is a basic human instinct. Everyone wants to make money but for the genuine entrepreneur that’s not the chief motivation. The successful entrepreneur is driven by the need to create a unique business that will grow and create wealth in the community.

A tip from my favourite investor

My favourite investor, the late Sir John Templeton, said: “If you want to become really wealthy, you must have your money work for you.”

But making it work successfully requires courage, optimism in bad times, driving innovation and building a highly motivated team, with the help of emotional intelligence – the most important kind of intelligence for a CEO.

Just three men in a room

I can speak from experience. When I and two colleagues started up Aberdeen Asset Management, in 1983, we were just three men in a room doing business by telephone, with no internet in those days – and no data.

But we had an optimistic, can-do attitude. My morale rocketed when, that year, Aberdeen FC beat Real Madrid in the European Cup Winners’ Cup. It seemed a good omen that there were no limits to what Aberdonians could accomplish.

Aberdeen FC with the European Cup Winners' Cup after beating Real Madrid.
Aberdeen FC with the European Cup Winners’ Cup after beating Real Madrid. Image: SNS

Some 10% of Scottish private sector businesses are based in the north-east, with 29,894 companies in Aberdeen city and a further 21,023 in Aberdeenshire.

Even lockdown didn’t stifle the local entrepreneurial spirit. Aberdeen had the highest per capita rate of trade business start-ups in the UK during lockdown, totalling 163 new firms, or one per 1,403 people.

That spirit endures, though business in the north-east faces challenges.

Fascinating figures from Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce

A new North-east Quarterly Economic Survey published by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce reports 71% of local businesses identifying inflation as their main concern, compared with 65% UK-wide.

But, in contrast, 62% of north-east businesses expect their turnover to improve over the next year, compared with just 53% UK-wide. Only 15% of local companies reported a decline in sales, compared with 23% across the UK.

Significantly, the north-east is outpacing the UK in export sales. More than one-third (35%) of local businesses have seen an increase, compared with the UK average of 27%.

Aberdeen view
North-East businesses are more bullish about their prospects. Image: Colin Rennie /DC Thomson

Business start-ups in the north-east have a lot of help available. In partnership with Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire councils, the Business Gateway team, on behalf of Elevator UK, delivers support to start-ups.

Elevator’s support is free, can include a dedicated business adviser, and offers webinars and networking events, connections to local industry professionals, help with business expansion, diversification into new markets, digitisation and much more.

Elevator offers a wide range of support to start-ups. Image: Elevator

Next month the Transform Business Festival returns to Aberdeen, an intensive one-day event connecting entrepreneurs, start-ups and businesses of all sizes. It will include digital skill workshops delivered by Business Gateway and Elevator.

Opportunity North East (One) also provides help. The One BioHub opened in May and can accommodate up to 400 bio-entrepreneurs.

Sir Ian Wood, one of our greatest north-east entrepreneurs, said: “One BioHub will be the transformational place in the north-east of Scotland for the entrepreneurial life sciences community and growth sector to meet, share, learn, start up, innovate and grow.”

BioHub in Aberdeen.
The new One BioHub in Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

A British Business Bank survey recently reported that, between 2011 and this year, life sciences was the dominant sector for equity deals in Aberdeen, accounting for 81% of technology and intellectual property-related spinouts involved in deals in the city.

Many north-east firms are entrepreneurial trail-blazers. The iconic example remains Ellon-based BrewDog, founded in 2007 and estimated by Forbes magazine to be worth around $2 billion (£1.64 billion) today.

Flying the flag for north-east’s rich food and drink larder

The food and drinks trade is a key sector. At this year’s Scotland Food and Drink Excellence Awards, winners included: Mackie’s of Scotland, for sustainability; Aberdeenshire-based OR-ganic, which won artisan product of the year; Huntly-based Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky, which won distilling product of the year; and the Wee Scottish Cider Company, of Aberdeen, which won beer and cider product of the year.

The Wee Scottish Cider company was one of the winners at the awards.
The Wee Scottish Cider company was one of the winners at the awards. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

In Fraserburgh, Gavin McIntosh, owner of Ian J McIntosh Butcher, is pressing on with his drive to become Scotland’s “greenest butcher”, He is investing £25,000 in solar panels, having already installed low wattage electrical equipment, refrigeration insulation and wall cladding with low envirnmental impact credentials.

The successful entrepreneur is driven by the need to create a unique business that will grow and create wealth in the community."

Back in 1983, in my start-up days with Aberdeen Asset Management, oil and gas were creating an entrepreneurial spirit born of opportunity. Today, new opportunities in building a supply chain for wind, hydrogen and CCUS (carbon capture utilisation and storage) have arisen.

High-value manufacturing, research and development, and innovation are supporting new green energies – think ScotWind, Acorn and the Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub.

The north-east has always seized opportunities. I’m confident local entrepreneurs will grasp those offered by the acceleration towards net-zero.

Martin Gilbert is co-founder and former chief executive of Aberdeen Asset Management and chairman of AssetCo, Toscafund and Revolut.

Conversation