North Sea divers ‘wish it could be Christmas every day’

North Sea divers got into the festive spirit by belting out Wizard’s I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day in a saturation tank.

And they did their best Alvin and the Chipmunks impression as they sang while hopped up on helium.

While in saturation, divers usually breathe a mixture of helium and oxygen to prevent nitrogen narcosis.

A side effect of this is they sound chipmunk-like.

The team is wishing “a big merry Christmas to everybody who is at home or at sea,” and added: “Stay safe, and see you all in 2024.”

The team behind the video are affiliated with Brass Hat, a distillery that makes Diver’s Spiced Rum.

Brass Hat was founded by two professional commercial divers and the name of the distillery came about as “a nod to their profession”.

Co-founder Darren Ward helped put the Christmas video together and sent it to the RMT union in an attempt to “get you all in the mood for the festivities”.

When the divers sent in their rendition of Wizard’s Christmas classic, they wrote: “While you’re all waiting for the big man to arrive, we just wanted to say a massive ‘thank you’ to everyone who has supported us on our journey this year with Brass Hat.”

An RMT spokesman said: “These workers undertake one of the most physically demanding and hazardous jobs on the planet.

“Doing something like the Christmas video message would be a lot of fun and a great release from the rigours of their day job.

“Plus, there can be no better time to have workers breathing a helium mix to sing than at Christmas.”