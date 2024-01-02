Aberdeen fan view: Defeat in Dingwall could have huge ramifications for Barry Robson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen fan view: Defeat in Dingwall could have huge ramifications for Barry Robson

Chris Crighton looks ahead to Aberdeen's crucial league encounter with Ross County.

By Chris Crighton
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson at Dens Park after the game was called off. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson at Dens Park after the game was called off. Image: SNS

Not in entirely the same context as last January’s obvious battle royale at Easter Road, but it would not be surprising if today’s fixture in Dingwall turned out to be the last for at least one of the managers in charge.

In Derek Adams’ case, if he has been so famously disillusioned with the quality of the Scottish football to which he has returned, just wait until he catches a look at this Aberdeen side.

The spectacle which awaits him this afternoon might be the final dunt that sends him back over the border convinced that leaving Morecambe was not wise.

Such voluntary control over his own employment is something likely to elude Adams’ opposite number if Saturday’s Pittodrie drubbing is replicated here.

Robson will be aware of January’s importance

Barry Robson will have noted the calendar, and will be more keenly aware than anyone of the importance of January as a resource to a struggling side.

Though given only a few days of it in 2023, his decision to move on from Anthony Stewart and remodel with Angus MacDonald and Mattie Pollock was directly and singly responsible for the club gaining several league positions.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson and his assistant Steve Agnew. Image: Shutterstock.

If there is doubt in Dave Cormack’s mind that Robson will see out the season – and with the best will in the world, if there isn’t then there should be – then he will be alert to the benefit of pulling the trigger while any replacement has maximum opportunity to effect change.

Stung, personally and professionally, by the abject failure of his Stephen Glass experiment, Cormack’s initial person specification 12 months ago would surely have excluded a first-timer had Robson’s results not forced his hand.

That his was an appointment of convenience rather than principle will allow Robson a shorter leash than his predecessors.

Today we may discover exactly how short it is.

