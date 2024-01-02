Aberdeen fan view: Defeat in Dingwall could have huge ramifications for Barry Robson

Not in entirely the same context as last January’s obvious battle royale at Easter Road, but it would not be surprising if today’s fixture in Dingwall turned out to be the last for at least one of the managers in charge.

In Derek Adams’ case, if he has been so famously disillusioned with the quality of the Scottish football to which he has returned, just wait until he catches a look at this Aberdeen side.

The spectacle which awaits him this afternoon might be the final dunt that sends him back over the border convinced that leaving Morecambe was not wise.

Such voluntary control over his own employment is something likely to elude Adams’ opposite number if Saturday’s Pittodrie drubbing is replicated here.

Robson will be aware of January’s importance

Barry Robson will have noted the calendar, and will be more keenly aware than anyone of the importance of January as a resource to a struggling side.

Though given only a few days of it in 2023, his decision to move on from Anthony Stewart and remodel with Angus MacDonald and Mattie Pollock was directly and singly responsible for the club gaining several league positions.

If there is doubt in Dave Cormack’s mind that Robson will see out the season – and with the best will in the world, if there isn’t then there should be – then he will be alert to the benefit of pulling the trigger while any replacement has maximum opportunity to effect change.

Stung, personally and professionally, by the abject failure of his Stephen Glass experiment, Cormack’s initial person specification 12 months ago would surely have excluded a first-timer had Robson’s results not forced his hand.

That his was an appointment of convenience rather than principle will allow Robson a shorter leash than his predecessors.

Today we may discover exactly how short it is.