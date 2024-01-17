Heating failure at Moray Leisure Centre with disruption expected to last ‘days’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heating failure at Moray Leisure Centre with disruption expected to last ‘days’

Swimming pools have been closed and showers will only have cold water during the disruption.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Exterior of Moray Leisure Centre.
Moray Leisure Centre will remain open during the heating failure. Image: DC Thomson

Swimming pools have been closed at Moray Leisure Centre in Elgin after its heating failed amidst freezing temperatures.

The fault has also left the facility without any hot water.

An e-mail to Fit Life members has warned there will be disruption to services for the “next couple of days”.

What changes will there be at Moray Leisure Centre?

Moray Leisure Centre has warned customers there will be closures and reduced services due to the heating failure.

  • Both the main swimming pool and the learner pool as well as the jacuzzi have been closed.
  • All swimming lessons have been cancelled.
  • The cafe remains open but with a limited menu available.
Swimmer in Moray Leisure Centre pool.
Moray Leisure Centre’s swimming pool will be closed during the heating failure. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The gym, fitness studios and the ice rink remain open during the disruption as well as the sauna and steam room.

However, customers have been warned to expect only cold water from the showers.

Rooms are also expected to be colder due to lack of heating.

Moray Leisure Centre says it already has crews working hard to correct the fault.

Weather warnings in place for Elgin

Temperatures have barely reached above freezing in Elgin this week as the town has been swept with regular snow flurries.

Met Office weather warnings are expected to remain in place until Friday due to the risk of wintry conditions.

Temperatures are expected to fall as low as -3C overnight in Elgin.

Bad weather today has led to trains being cancelled between Inverness and Elgin.

Moray Council says it will have gritters treating roads around Elgin and the rest of the region tonight and tomorrow morning.

Amber warning for Highlands in force on what could be coldest night in 14 years

