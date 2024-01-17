Heating failure at Moray Leisure Centre with disruption expected to last ‘days’

Swimming pools have been closed at Moray Leisure Centre in Elgin after its heating failed amidst freezing temperatures.

The fault has also left the facility without any hot water.

An e-mail to Fit Life members has warned there will be disruption to services for the “next couple of days”.

What changes will there be at Moray Leisure Centre?

Moray Leisure Centre has warned customers there will be closures and reduced services due to the heating failure.

Both the main swimming pool and the learner pool as well as the jacuzzi have been closed.

All swimming lessons have been cancelled.

The cafe remains open but with a limited menu available.

The gym, fitness studios and the ice rink remain open during the disruption as well as the sauna and steam room.

However, customers have been warned to expect only cold water from the showers.

Rooms are also expected to be colder due to lack of heating.

Moray Leisure Centre says it already has crews working hard to correct the fault.

Weather warnings in place for Elgin

Temperatures have barely reached above freezing in Elgin this week as the town has been swept with regular snow flurries.

Met Office weather warnings are expected to remain in place until Friday due to the risk of wintry conditions.

Temperatures are expected to fall as low as -3C overnight in Elgin.

Bad weather today has led to trains being cancelled between Inverness and Elgin.

Moray Council says it will have gritters treating roads around Elgin and the rest of the region tonight and tomorrow morning.