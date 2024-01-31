Lossiemouth’s Connor Macaulay pleased to return after arthritis enforced lay-off

Connor Macaulay feared he may not kick a ball again – but is thrilled to return to the Lossiemouth fold.

The 28-year-old midfielder was diagnosed with inflammatory arthritis after having Covid-19 at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Macaulay missed all of last season, but after receiving medication to treat the condition he made his Coasters return in Saturday’s win against Rothes.

Patience rewarded

Tonight Lossie face Nairn County at Station Park in the Breedon Highland League.

Macaulay said: “Lossie have been really patient with me. They offered me a new two-year contract last season which they didn’t need to offer me, but they did.

“I’m managing the condition with medication, initially I had a setback with one kind of medication which meant my heart rate was all over the place.

“At that point I didn’t think being back playing football was realistic.

“But I got a referral to another rheumatologist and I’ve been put on a biologic injection, which I have to give myself every second week.

“That was approved last summer and after three or four jabs I started to notice a real difference.

“It’s made such a difference to my day to day life, I’m not waking up in pain and having to drag myself to have a bath, I almost feel 100% again.

“Some days I get a reminder it’s still there with a twinge in my hands or neck, but I’m so much better.

“I might be on the medication for life, but if it’s giving me my normality back and there are no side-effects then I’m more than happy to deal with the injection.

“There were days I thought I’d get back and then there were days I was thinking I’d be lucky to run again never mind play football.

“There were moments when I thought ‘what was the point?’

“I didn’t want to stop and thankfully I’m back.”

Nairn County could make changes

Nairn were beaten 6-0 by Inverurie Locos on Saturday and player-manager Steven Mackay is planning on making changes.

He added: “We’re looking for a response, we’ll make some changes and give other boys an opportunity and see how we do.

“We’ve got the option to freshen things up and we’ve got good players to come in. We want good competition for places and to raise the standards.

“I’m putting Saturday down as a bad day at the office and we haven’t had many of them this season.”