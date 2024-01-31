Lossiemouth’s Connor Macaulay pleased to return after arthritis enforced lay-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Lossiemouth’s Connor Macaulay pleased to return after arthritis enforced lay-off

The Coasters take on Nairn County in the Breedon Highland League.

By Callum Law
Lossiemouth's Connor Macaulay has returned from a long lay-off caused by arthritis.
Lossiemouth's Connor Macaulay has returned from a long lay-off caused by arthritis.

Connor Macaulay feared he may not kick a ball again – but is thrilled to return to the Lossiemouth fold.

The 28-year-old midfielder was diagnosed with inflammatory arthritis after having Covid-19 at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Macaulay missed all of last season, but after receiving medication to treat the condition he made his Coasters return in Saturday’s win against Rothes.

Patience rewarded

Tonight Lossie face Nairn County at Station Park in the Breedon Highland League.

Macaulay said: “Lossie have been really patient with me. They offered me a new two-year contract last season which they didn’t need to offer me, but they did.

“I’m managing the condition with medication, initially I had a setback with one kind of medication which meant my heart rate was all over the place.

“At that point I didn’t think being back playing football was realistic.

“But I got a referral to another rheumatologist and I’ve been put on a biologic injection, which I have to give myself every second week.

“That was approved last summer and after three or four jabs I started to notice a real difference.

“It’s made such a difference to my day to day life, I’m not waking up in pain and having to drag myself to have a bath, I almost feel 100% again.

“Some days I get a reminder it’s still there with a twinge in my hands or neck, but I’m so much better.

“I might be on the medication for life, but if it’s giving me my normality back and there are no side-effects then I’m more than happy to deal with the injection.

“There were days I thought I’d get back and then there were days I was thinking I’d be lucky to run again never mind play football.

“There were moments when I thought ‘what was the point?’

“I didn’t want to stop and thankfully I’m back.”

Nairn County could make changes

Nairn were beaten 6-0 by Inverurie Locos on Saturday and player-manager Steven Mackay is planning on making changes.

He added: “We’re looking for a response, we’ll make some changes and give other boys an opportunity and see how we do.

“We’ve got the option to freshen things up and we’ve got good players to come in. We want good competition for places and to raise the standards.

“I’m putting Saturday down as a bad day at the office and we haven’t had many of them this season.”

Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Huntly v Deveronvale and three reds for Fraserburgh against Wick

More from Highland League

Lossiemouth's Connor Macaulay has returned from a long lay-off caused by arthritis.
Highland League previews - Rothes managerial search continues; Zander Jack happy to have made…
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart.
Buckie Thistle must deal with home advantage blow for Banks o' Dee cup tie;…
Lossiemouth's Connor Macaulay has returned from a long lay-off caused by arthritis.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley reacts to Scottish Cup extra-time win at Brora Rangers
Lossiemouth's Connor Macaulay has returned from a long lay-off caused by arthritis.
Brora Rangers boss Ally MacDonald looks for frontline to fire in belated Scottish Cup…
Lossiemouth's Connor Macaulay has returned from a long lay-off caused by arthritis.
Watch: Highland League Weekly - Highlights of Huntly v Deveronvale and three reds for…
Lossiemouth's Connor Macaulay has returned from a long lay-off caused by arthritis.
Highland League: Brora Rangers, Inverurie Locos and Lossiemouth chalk up victories
Lossiemouth's Connor Macaulay has returned from a long lay-off caused by arthritis.
Nine-man Fraserburgh defeat Wick Academy; Formartine United and Brechin City pick up wins
Lossiemouth's Connor Macaulay has returned from a long lay-off caused by arthritis.
Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup tie between Buckie Thistle and Banks o' Dee switched to…
Lossiemouth's Connor Macaulay has returned from a long lay-off caused by arthritis.
Colin Charlesworth wants victory to be Huntly turning point after frustrating run
Lossiemouth's Connor Macaulay has returned from a long lay-off caused by arthritis.
Highland League results: Huntly put five past Deveronvale