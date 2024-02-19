£3.1 million cash boost for Aberdeen firm Xergy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£3.1 million cash boost for Aberdeen firm Xergy

Firm will use new investment for AI for its flagship Proteus software.

By Keith Findlay
Xergy co-founders Colin Manson, left, and James McCallum.
Xergy co-founders Colin Manson, left, and James McCallum. Image: Big Partnership

Xergy, the Aberdeen-based energy technology firm behind Proteus project management software, is to develop new artificial intelligence (AI) after securing £3.1 million of fresh investment.

The company said its latest, “heavily oversubscribed” cash injection was from existing and new investors.

Proteus is a cloud-based work management system that allows firms to find the right people for projects as and when they are needed.

Xergy developed the digital platform to help the energy industry meet the challenge of resourcing complex engineering projects efficiently and cost-effectively.

£10.2m raised to date

The firm has raised more than £10.2m from investors since its inception in 2018.

Welcoming the latest funding, co-founder Colin Manson said: “This successful financial raise allows us to increase the size of our in-house development team by recruiting new talent who will focus on building Proteus’s generative AI. This will further help our clients optimise their project performance. In addition, the raise will support our growth into Australia and our planned entry into the United States later in 2024.”

Xergy chief executive Colin Manson.
Xergy chief executive Colin Manson. Image: Big Partnership

James McCallum, Xergy’s other co-fonder and chairman, said: “Our latest raise enables the Xergy team to broaden market penetration and awareness of Proteus, and further boost our ambition to bring a game-changing, financially compelling, project controls solution to a global market.

“Our vision remains to assist our clients in delivering exceptional project performance, whilst embracing the broader potential of digital transformation.

“We are humbled by the continued support of our legacy shareholders and excited to add some new investors who are joining us on our journey.”​​

Xergy chairman James McCallum.
Xergy chairman James McCallum. Image: Big Partnership

Mr Manson is the former boss of Xodus Group. Mr McCallum co-founded energy services firm Senergy in 2005 and owned 24% at the time of its sale to Lloyd’s Register in 2013.

The pair recently announced new office openings for Xergy in Broughty Ferry and Perth, adding to its existing footprint in Aberdeen and Dubai. The company currently has a workforce of 34.​​​​

