Former Ellon bank car park to become car wash despite traffic fears

A car washing firm is cashing in on vacant space left behind a closed Ellon bank.

Ahmet Dogan applied to Aberdeenshire Council last summer in a bid to create the facility behind the old TSB on Bridge Street.

But some residents raised fears it could cause traffic problems in the town centre.

They were worried that the lack of space in the narrow Addy Alley could cause vehicles to queue at the top of Station Road, causing traffic to come to a standstill.

Councillors debated the pros and cons before coming to a decision.

Residents raised traffic concerns

Mr Dogan owns the flats above the former bank, which closed to customers for the final time in April 2022.

Under his vision, the car wash will be in operation all week.

Up to five vehicles could be on site at a time, with up to 50 washes completed per day if fully booked.

Meanwhile, the bank itself could become a hot food takeaway under separate plans.

Sava Estates initially wanted to turn the building into a restaurant but the proposal was withdrawn last summer.

Agent Michael Ritchie argued the facility’s central location would give customers the opportunity to spend time in the town centre and visit local businesses.

But five residents objected to the plan.

They believed the site was “not suitable” for a car wash and also raised worries about an increase in traffic and pedestrian safety.

Ythan Community Council was also opposed to the plan and believed it needed to be placed in a more industrial area instead.

Car wash could bring boost to Ellon town centre

The application went before the committee for a second time recently.

Councillor Louise McAllister said she still had some underlying concerns but had been persuaded to give the plan the go-ahead.

She said: “Inviting a business into the town centre is going to be a positive move, especially when we have so many vacant sites.”

Meanwhile fellow councillor Isobel Davidson said a recent car valet experience she had in Inverurie helped her come to a decision.

She explained: “I spent two hours wandering about, I had lunch and went into various shops.

“It would be good to have something similar in Ellon and it has the potential to improve footfall.”

Following a vote the application was approved by eight to four.