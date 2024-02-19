Former Ellon bank car park to become car wash despite traffic fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Former Ellon bank car park to become car wash despite traffic fears

Concerns were raised that the narrow lane leading to the former TSB site could cause vehicles to come to a standstill in the town centre.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
The site of the new car park
The former TSB car park in Ellon will be transformed into a car wash. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

A car washing firm is cashing in on vacant space left behind a closed Ellon bank.

Ahmet Dogan applied to Aberdeenshire Council last summer in a bid to create the facility behind the old TSB on Bridge Street.

But some residents raised fears it could cause traffic problems in the town centre.

Councillors were worried the lane leading to the car wash site could cause traffic chaos. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

They were worried that the lack of space in the narrow Addy Alley could cause vehicles to queue at the top of Station Road, causing traffic to come to a standstill.

Councillors debated the pros and cons before coming to a decision.

Residents raised traffic concerns

Mr Dogan owns the flats above the former bank, which closed to customers for the final time in April 2022.

Under his vision, the car wash will be in operation all week.

Up to five vehicles could be on site at a time, with up to 50 washes completed per day if fully booked.

Meanwhile, the bank itself could become a hot food takeaway under separate plans.

Sava Estates initially wanted to turn the building into a restaurant but the proposal was withdrawn last summer.

The car wash site will be closed out of hours. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Agent Michael Ritchie argued the facility’s central location would give customers the opportunity to spend time in the town centre and visit local businesses.

But five residents objected to the plan.

They believed the site was “not suitable” for a car wash and also raised worries about an increase in traffic and pedestrian safety.

Ythan Community Council was also opposed to the plan and believed it needed to be placed in a more industrial area instead.

Car wash could bring boost to Ellon town centre

The application went before the committee for a second time recently.

Councillor Louise McAllister said she still had some underlying concerns but had been persuaded to give the plan the go-ahead.

She said: “Inviting a business into the town centre is going to be a positive move, especially when we have so many vacant sites.”

Councillors believed the business could bring much-needed footfall to Ellon town centre. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Meanwhile fellow councillor Isobel Davidson said a recent car valet experience she had in Inverurie helped her come to a decision.

She explained: “I spent two hours wandering about, I had lunch and went into various shops.

“It would be good to have something similar in Ellon and it has the potential to improve footfall.”

Following a vote the application was approved by eight to four.

Conversation