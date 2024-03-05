Chocolate to be topic of discussion at Aberdeen networking event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Chocolate to be topic of discussion at Aberdeen networking event

Jo Fairley, the founder of organic choccy brand Green & Black’s, and Jeanette Forbes to speak at music hall event.

By Keith Findlay
Jo Fairley, co-founder of Green & Black's.
Jo Fairley will bring her chocolate experience to Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson 27-09-17

Guests turning up for a businesswomen’s networking event at Aberdeen Music Hall later this month will get to enjoy a genuine chocolate experience.

One of the speakers is Jo Fairley, co-founder of organic choccy brand Green & Black’s.

Insights from her career and in particular her chocolate-making days are sure to leave guests feeling entertained.

Ms Fairley will take the stage alongside north-east entrepreneur Jeanette Forbes.

The entrepreneurial duo will be interviewed by Kylie Reid, the founder of egg – said to be Scotland’s largest online platform “connecting, supporting and celebrating women”.

Chocolate brand co-founded by Jo Fairley is now owned by Cadbury’s

As well as her career in chocolate, Ms Fairley is the author of The Beauty Bible – a series of books on beauty and wellbeing –  and a regular columnist for leading magazines and newspapers.

After leaving school at 16 with six “O’”Levels, she became the youngest-ever magazine editor in the UK at the age of 23.

She founded Green & Black’s in 1991 with her husband, Craig Sams.

The business was snapped up by Cadbury’s, in 2005, but Ms Fairley remains a “chocolate ambassador”.

Aberdeen Music Hall
Ms Fairley will be at Aberdeen Music Hal on March 21l. Image: Paul Smyth/ DC Thomson.

Green & Black’s chocolate was the first product to carry the UK Fairtrade.

Ms Fairley now runs an organic store and wellbeing centre in her home town of Hastings.

Ms Forbes is the chief executive and founder of Aberdeen-based technology services firm PCL Group.

She also owns upmarket wine bar Grape & Grain in the Granite City’s west end.

Jeanette Forbes.
Jeanette Forbes. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

In addition, Ms Forbes is the chief executive of Blue Gentoo and a director of Edinburgh-based Ommica, both of which specialise in technology for the energy sector.

She founded PCL in 2000 after being made redundant. It now has clients in 27 countries.

PCL’s boss is also a founding member of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce business mentoring programme, and a burgess of Aberdeen.

And she’s featured in two books about women in leadership.

First Women on Top gig in Aberdeen

Ms Fairley and Ms Forbes will be in the spotlight at the music hall on Thursday March 21.

It is the first Aberdeen date for egg’s Women on Top events.

The online group was launched only last year but already boasts support for more than 100,000 women and in excess of 1,000 local businesses.

Created in Edinburgh, egg also operates in Glasgow, Dundee, Perth and now Aberdeen.

Kylie Reid, founder of egg.
Kylie Reid, founder of egg. Image: Kylie Reid

Its Women on Top events are backed by funding from the Scottish Government and Royal Bank of Scotland.

Meanwhile, the “Willy Wonka Experience” – the Glasgow event that went viral on social media after guests shelled out £35 each for a less-than-memorable display of cheap props – continues to shock people around the world for its dire homage to the fictional chocolate-maker.

The now infamous "Willy Wonka Experience". in Glasgow.
The infamous “Willy Wonka Experience”. in Glasgow. Image: Stuart Sinclair

Now an internet meme, the shambolic attraction has put Glasgow under a global spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

More from Business

Duncan Sinclair, chief executive of Aberdeen Sports Village Ltd (ASV)
Chief executive of Aberdeen Sports Village to speak at cHeRries Business Breakfast
The new market recorded its strongest February in 20 years, new figures show (Steve Parsons/PA)
New car market records strongest February in 20 years
Baroness Morgan and Lord Blunkett have called for a reinvention of work experience for schoolchildren (Paul Ellis/PA)
Work experience placements must be reinvented, former education secretaries say
A wet February brought gloom to retailers (PA)
Retailers suffer in wettest February on record
Fairer representation of disabled people has been urged (Business Disability Forum)
Fair representation of disabled people ‘lacking in media and advertising’
Analysts reacting to the latest figures said retailers will likely continue to face downward pressures for some time to come (Ben Birchall/PA)
Sales in February ‘underwhelming’, retail body warns
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt has been warned of a looming £2 billion gap in NHS spending (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)
Jeremy Hunt warned of £2bn real-term cuts to NHS funding
UK high street sales fell for the fifth month in a row in February, BDO said (Jacob King/PA)
Retail stocks weigh on FTSE as high street downturn persists
David Morrison, owner of Roehill Springs Distillery, with some of his products. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Keith-based Roehill Springs Distillery targets global gin market
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt (Paul Ellis/PA)
No 10 denies Sunak is Budget ‘backseat driver’ as Hunt hints at tax cuts

Conversation