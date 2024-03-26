How Aberdeen craft brewer Fierce Beer will spend £100,000 after smashing crowdfunding target

Aberdeen craft beer brand Fierce Beer has hit the £100,000 target of its crowdfunding campaign to aid greener investments.

The Dyce-based brewer will now invest in solar panels and a new nitrogen generator before working on larger-scale projects such as a CO2 recapture system.

Its latest campaign has seen almost 900 supporters — who are now entitled to a 10% discount for life.

Those who have donated will also receive 1.5 times their pledge in credit to use at either Fierce bars, in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Manchester, as well as the Dyce Taproom, or on its online shop.

The campaign, which has already raised more than £100,000, will close on Friday —after beginning on March 1.

Supporters can still donate after a new target of £110,000 has been set.

‘Outstanding support’ for Fierce Beer says managing director

Managing director Dave Grant was unsure how the crowdfunding would go due to the cost-of-living-crisis.

However, he has been pleasantly surprised with the “outstanding support” which Fierce Beer has received.

He said: “It’s always difficult to tell how things may go and now is no exception.

“It’s the fourth time we’ve done this crowdfunding and you’re never sure what people want or feel — everyone is hurting at the moment.

“But it’s absolutely great – now we’ve hit our target it will allow us to begin on some of our green projects.

“We wanted to make sure it was clear what people were funding — we could’ve done it in different ways but by giving back I see it as a win for everyone.”

Making a ‘real difference’ to the future

Mr Grant said the business is already in conversations with suppliers for its green projects.

He said: “One of the first investments we’ll be making is solar panels so we cut down on our energy usage.

“Another we’re looking at is a nitrogen generator which will allow us to extract pure nitrogen from the air around the brewery.

“We will also look at investing in a C02 recapture system.

“It recaptures C02 produced during the brewing process and means it will not be released into the atmosphere. It’s fantastic.”

Running a brewery ‘isn’t a money making business at the moment’

Fierce Beer isn’t without its own challenges according to Mr Grant — with costs rising “dramatically”.

He said: “It’s an incredibly tough business at this time – our costs have gone up across the board.

“Running three bars as well as a brewery isn’t a money making business at the moment.

“However this campaign has certainly added a feel-good factor for our customers who are a huge part of our journey.

“We’ve been able to give back to our customers in a nice way while also making a real difference for the future.”