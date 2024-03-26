How Aberdeen craft brewer Fierce Beer will spend £100,000 after smashing crowdfunding target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

How Aberdeen craft brewer Fierce Beer will spend £100,000 after smashing crowdfunding target

The managing director has been pleasantly surprised by the "outstanding support".

By Alex Banks
Dave Grant next to a Fierce Beer van.
Dave Grant, the founder of Fierce Beer in Aberdeen. Image: Fierce Beer

Aberdeen craft beer brand Fierce Beer has hit the £100,000 target of its crowdfunding campaign to aid greener investments.

The Dyce-based brewer will now invest in solar panels and a new nitrogen generator before working on larger-scale projects such as a CO2 recapture system.

Its latest campaign has seen almost 900 supporters — who are now entitled to a 10% discount for life.

Those who have donated will also receive 1.5 times their pledge in credit to use at either Fierce bars, in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Manchester, as well as the Dyce Taproom, or on its online shop.

The campaign, which has already raised more than £100,000, will close on Friday —after beginning on March 1.

Supporters can still donate after a new target of £110,000 has been set.

‘Outstanding support’ for Fierce Beer says managing director

Managing director Dave Grant was unsure how the crowdfunding would go due to the cost-of-living-crisis.

However, he has been pleasantly surprised with the “outstanding support” which Fierce Beer has received.

He said: “It’s always difficult to tell how things may go and now is no exception.

Fierce Beer Brewery and Taproom in Dyce. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“It’s the fourth time we’ve done this crowdfunding and you’re never sure what people want or feel — everyone is hurting at the moment.

“But it’s absolutely great – now we’ve hit our target it will allow us to begin on some of our green projects.

“We wanted to make sure it was clear what people were funding — we could’ve done it in different ways but by giving back I see it as a win for everyone.”

Making a ‘real difference’ to the future

Mr Grant said the business is already in conversations with suppliers for its green projects.

He said: “One of the first investments we’ll be making is solar panels so we cut down on our energy usage.

Fierce Beer’s bar at Shiprow in Aberdeen. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

“Another we’re looking at is a nitrogen generator which will allow us to extract pure nitrogen from the air around the brewery.

“We will also look at investing in a C02 recapture system.

“It recaptures C02 produced during the brewing process and means it will not be released into the atmosphere. It’s fantastic.”

Running a brewery ‘isn’t a money making business at the moment’

Fierce Beer isn’t without its own challenges according to Mr Grant — with costs rising “dramatically”.

He said: “It’s an incredibly tough business at this time – our costs have gone up across the board.

“Running three bars as well as a brewery isn’t a money making business at the moment.

“However this campaign has certainly added a feel-good factor for our customers who are a huge part of our journey.

“We’ve been able to give back to our customers in a nice way while also making a real difference for the future.”

