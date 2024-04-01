GALLERY: Families Unite for an Easter Egg Hunt at Historic Brodie Castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

GALLERY: Families Unite for an Easter Egg Hunt at Historic Brodie Castle

Children of all ages embarked on a delightful scavenger hunt to celebrate Easter Monday at Brodie Castle.

Heidi, 4, from Cambridgeshire and Skye, 7, from Nairn. All images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Heidi, 4, from Cambridgeshire and Skye, 7, from Nairn. All images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries & Jamie Ross

Families seeking an unforgettable Easter experience flocked to the historic Brodie Castle, where an enchanting Easter egg hunt awaited eager participants.

Against the backdrop of centuries-old architecture and sprawling grounds, children and parents alike embraced the spirit of the holiday, uniting in search of hidden treasures and delightful surprises on Easter Monday.

This year, National Trust for Scotland has partnered with Moo Free to enhance their Easter Egg Trails, ensuring accessibility for all children.

By collaborating with Moo Free, renowned for their gluten-free, soya-free, lactose-free, and dairy-free chocolate eggs, Brodie Castle ensures that every child can indulge in the same delicious treat upon completing the trails.

Our photographer Jason Hedges was on hand to capture the magic of the day, documenting the joyous expressions and moments of discovery that illuminated the historic grounds.

Izzy is thrown by dad John Williams.
Lacey and Jack Shand.
The Blair Family.
Emily, Abbie and Ezmai Martin.
The Lumsden Family.
Bubbles the clown entertains at Brodie Castle.
Evie Robertson, 6, from Elgin.
Leo Evans from Lossiemouth.
The Clifford and Logan families.
James Greaney and India Osbourne with dogs Lhotsie and Tilda.
A family makes their way into the trail.
Kirsty Beange supervises the trail at the estate.
Bubbles the clown entertains.
Youngsters have fun at Brodie Castle.
Lorna Liel shows off the eggs at Brodie Castle.
Bubbles the clown directs some fun.
Iona and Hamish Wilson from Inverness.
A youngster smiles for the camera from one of the rides at Brodie Castle.

