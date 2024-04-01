GALLERY: Families Unite for an Easter Egg Hunt at Historic Brodie Castle

Families seeking an unforgettable Easter experience flocked to the historic Brodie Castle, where an enchanting Easter egg hunt awaited eager participants.

Against the backdrop of centuries-old architecture and sprawling grounds, children and parents alike embraced the spirit of the holiday, uniting in search of hidden treasures and delightful surprises on Easter Monday.

This year, National Trust for Scotland has partnered with Moo Free to enhance their Easter Egg Trails, ensuring accessibility for all children.

By collaborating with Moo Free, renowned for their gluten-free, soya-free, lactose-free, and dairy-free chocolate eggs, Brodie Castle ensures that every child can indulge in the same delicious treat upon completing the trails.

Our photographer Jason Hedges was on hand to capture the magic of the day, documenting the joyous expressions and moments of discovery that illuminated the historic grounds.