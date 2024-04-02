Highland League: EVERY game previewed as Keith’s Gavin Elphinstone is ready for Brechin test

Gavin Elphinstone has been pleased to play his part in Keith’s best run of form for 16 years – and hopes they can continue it against Brechin City.

The champions and Breedon Highland League leaders visit Kynoch Park tomorrow night to tackle the Maroons, who are unbeaten in their last 10 league matches, the longest undefeated run of any side in the division.

Season 2007-08 was the last time Keith enjoyed as good a run as this, and winger Elphinstone is relishing taking on the Hedgemen.

The 31-year-old said: “At the start of the season we were getting beat by the odd goal here and there.

“But we knew the quality was there within the squad and we’ve gelled as a team as the season has gone on.

“We want to try to keep our run going if we can, but we know it will be very difficult.

“Brechin are fighting for the league, but they’ve got more to lose than we do.

“We’d like to try to go unbeaten for the rest of the season. We know we’ve got some very difficult games, but we’ll be giving it our all.”

In-form Elphinstone back in fold after spell on Keith transfer list

Elphinstone has netted four times in his last four games – including the winner in Saturday’s victory against Huntly, which took his tally for the campaign to 10.

At one point this term it looked unlikely that the former Huntly and Turriff United player would reach that mark, after he requested a transfer in November.

But, following a spell on the sidelines, during which a move elsewhere failed to materialise, he returned to the Keith fold in February and has been a regular since.

He added: “At the time I asked to go on the transfer list I felt I was going backwards rather than forwards as I was hoping to.

“But that’s all changed and since I’ve come back into the team I haven’t felt like that.

“It’s good getting on the scoresheet and helping the club get results.

“Whatever team I play for, I’m 100% committed to the cause and anybody who’s played with me knows I’ll give everything.”

Brechin boss Gavin Price is wary of facing Keith, but insists with his side chasing the championship they need to find a way to deliver a vital victory.

He said: “Keith are unbeaten in 10 games and they’ve only lost six goals in that period, which says everything about their quality.

“I was impressed with them when we played them at Glebe Park in my first game. They’re well-organised and hard to break down – but it’s up to us to find a way to do it.

“A lot of the time it’s character and attitude that can win a game and that was probably the case against Wick on Saturday (2-1 victory).

“It was far from easy, but we found a way to win the game and we need to keep doing that.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup winners Brora Rangers return to action when Deveronvale visit Dudgeon Park.

The Cattachs are missing Alex Cooper, Max Ewan and Ali Morrison, but Lewis Hyde may return.

The Banffers are without Max Stewart, Scott Thomson and Matthew Petermann.

Forres Mechanics are missing Lee Fraser, Lee Herbert, Jamie Michie, Jack Grant, Cameron Ferguson and Calum Howarth for their Mosset Park encounter with Wick Academy.

The Scorries are minus Richard Macadie, Mark Macadie, Alan Hughes, Owen Rendall, James Mackay and Robert McLean.

Buckie Thistle have to take their chances – Scott Adams

Scott Adams insists Buckie Thistle need to be ruthless to keep their Breedon Highland League title hopes alive.

The Jags face Strathspey Thistle at Victoria Park tomorrow night, sitting nine points behind leaders Brechin City with two games in hand.

Buckie dropped two points in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Deveronvale.

Attacker Adams, 27, said: “We haven’t been clinical enough in both boxes, as the management team have said.

“We haven’t taken our chances and scored enough goals, and at times we haven’t kept enough clean sheets.

“On Saturday we kept a clean sheet and defended well, but we didn’t take our chances – and we need to take them.

“I should have scored on Saturday and I was disappointed not to.

“You don’t get many chances in big games at the business end of the season and we need to take them.

“We are disappointed that it’s out of our hands and we need things to go our way in other fixtures.

“We need to try to focus on putting a run of wins together. It’s something we’re good at, but it’s not something we’ve done recently.

“If we win our remaining games, then we may have a chance, but it will be tough to win our games and we need to focus on one game at a time.”

Charlie Brown back in the fold at Strathspey Thistle

Meanwhile, former Strathspey boss Charlie Brown is enjoying being back at Seafield Park.

The ex-Buckie and Forres Mechanics striker had an 18-month stint as manager of the Grantown Jags which ended when he resigned in December 2022.

But in recent weeks he has been back assisting interim manager Michael Rae.

Brown added: “Robert MacCormack had actually asked me to come back before he decided to quit (last month).

“I’d never see the club stuck so I was happy to do that.

“That was on the Monday, Robert then quit on the Wednesday, but I was asked to help Michael until the end of the season.

“The club was good to me when I was the manager, so I’d always try to help them in any way I can.

“So when they asked for me to come in and help support the manager, it was something I was happy to do.

“I’m enjoying being back involved and going forward I’d love to get back involved somewhere, but something might happen or might not happen, we’ll see.

“Buckie have been up and down recently – hopefully we can catch them on an off night!

“There’s been a lot of improved performances from the boys both collectively and individually recently.”