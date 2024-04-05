Highland League: EVERY game previewed as top two Fraserburgh and Brechin City clash

Fraserburgh assistant manager James Duthie is keen to set up an intriguing conclusion to the campaign by winning tomorrow’s top of the table Breedon Highland League clash.

The Broch, who are second in the division, will face leaders Brechin City, provided Bellslea passes an 11am pitch inspection.

Fraserburgh are six points behind the Hedgemen, with both sides having four games left.

Even if they win this encounter the Buchan side would still need City and Buckie Thistle – who have six games left – to slip up elsewhere to give them a shot at winning the title.

But Duthie is keen to triumph to tighten things up at the top in the closing few weeks of the season.

He said: “I think there is plenty to play for, whatever the result in this game we want to win our last few games to finish as high as we can.

“If we are able to win this game it would bring us a bit closer, although we would still need luck and things to go our way elsewhere.

“But the main thing for us is doing our own bit before we even consider anything else.

“A win would bring us a bit closer, but we can’t think about that until after the game.

“We know it will take a massive effort to get three points against Brechin who are a really good side with lots of quality.

“But if we get the right result we’ll be a little bit closer and you never know what can happen after that.”

McHattie ready for ‘massive’ encounter

Meanwhile, defender Kevin McHattie is determined to help Brechin overcome Fraserburgh and move a step closer to retaining the Highland League title.

The Hedgemen know if they win their remaining fixtures they will be crowned champions again.

McHattie, 30, added: “If we could win it would feel like a big hurdle to get over.

“But the league is very difficult, particularly when you’re going away from home, some teams have improved massively.

“At this stage every game is massive. If you want to win leagues you need to try to come through these games.

“Fraserburgh away is a very tricky game, then we play Keith away on Wednesday, who are flying, then we play Forres at home and Brora away.

“There are no easy games, but it’s a challenge we won’t shy away from.

“We need to win the games we’ve got left and that will do it. It’s going to be hard, but it’s all to play for.”

Stewart calls on Jags to avoid any more mistakes

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart has warned another slip-up will be the fatal blow to their Highland League title challenge.

The Jags will tackle in-form Keith tomorrow if Kynoch Park passes a 9am pitch inspection.

After drawing with Deveronvale last weekend to fall nine points behind leaders Brechin with two games in hand, Stewart declared “that’s the league gone this season.”

However, having reflected on the situation since, he said: “When you look at the table and the fixtures that are left we do have an opportunity.

“After a result like last week I look at everything, including what I do.

“I look at subs I make, the team I picked, formation and all those things.

PITCH INSPECTION: Tomorrow's Highland League fixture against @BuckieThistle will be subject to a 9am pitch inspection at Kynoch Park. An update will be provided as soon as the inspection takes place. pic.twitter.com/uLFE9AGHOA — Keith Football Club (@KeithFC) April 5, 2024

“We’re all in it together and we’ve got a great team spirit, you get frustrated after games like last week.

“We felt before the Deveronvale game if we could win them all we had a good chance of winning it.

“But now after drawing with Deveronvale I think we have to win them all and see what happens.

“I can’t see us slipping up again and being able to win it.”

No pressure on Maroons

Keith manager Craig Ewen would love to continue their 10-match unbeaten run, but said: “Buckie will be overwhelming favourites.

“They need to win because they’re trying to win the league. Even though we’re on a good run of form we’re huge underdogs.

“We’ll try to continue what we’ve been doing and see if we can give them a fright.

“There’s no pressure on us, we’ve had a great run and we’ll try to continue it.

“We’re trying to make sure we’re competing in these games. If we can get a good start and keep ourselves in the game we’ve found we can make it difficult for teams.

“We need to make sure we stay in the game and see where it takes us, if we do that then we’ve got a chance to get something.”

Plenty left to play for – Charlesworth

Elsewhere, Huntly are already assured of posting their highest points total since 2010, but manager Colin Charlesworth won’t let his players rest on their laurels.

The Black and Golds face third-placed Banks o’ Dee at Spain Park as they chase a possible seventh-placed finish.

With Brora Rangers having four games in hand they are in pole position to be sixth.

But there is just a point between Huntly, who are currently sixth, and Nairn County (eighth) with two matches left and the sides facing each other next weekend.

Charlesworth said: “The target at the start of the season was top eight and the lads are on course for that.

“The season’s not over and Brora, Nairn and Turriff are all there pushing us.

“We have to do our jobs in these last two games to try to finish as high as we can.

“We shouldn’t be happy with the total we’ve got. There are six points up for grabs so why can’t we go and get another six?”

Nairn tackle Formartine United at Station Park. Johnny Crawford, Rhys Thomas and Daniel Park are out for the Pitmedden side.

News from around the Highland League

Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth at Grant Street Park is subject to a 9am pitch inspection. The Lilywhites are without James Anderson and Martin MacKinnon. Baylee Campbell, Ross Elliott and Ryan Farquhar are missing for the Coasters.

Turriff United welcome Strathspey Thistle to the Haughs with both sides aiming to get back to winning ways. The visitors are again likely to be short of bodies.

Brora Rangers are set to be without Alex Cooper and Ali Morrison for Wick Academy’s visit to Dudgeon Park.

Richard Macadie, Mark Macadie, Alan Hughes and James Mackay are out for the Scorries.

Rothes are missing Allen Mackenzie, Michael Finnis, Ben Johnstone, Liam Shewan, Callum Cruickshank, Owen Alexander and Matthew McConachie for the clash with Forres Mechanics at Mackessack Park, which is subject to a 10am inspection.

Lee Fraser, Lee Herbert, Jamie Michie and Andrew Skinner are absent for the Can-Cans.

Deveronvale – who are unbeaten in three games under caretaker manager Grant Noble – are set to have Matthew Petermann and Scott Thomson back to face Inverurie Locos at Princess Royal Park.

Paul Coutts, Josh Buchan and Thomas Reid are sidelined for the Railwaymen.