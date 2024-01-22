Perfect property for Shetland fans hits market as home on Jimmy Perez’s street goes on sale

If you’ve ever dreamt of moving to Lerwick after watching Shetland, then this is the home for you.

The Sea Door is the perfect property for fans of the hit BBC drama – as it’s on the same street as the show’s star detective DI Jimmy Perez.

The B-listed house at 14 Commercial Street, in the historic Lodberries area of the Lerwick Conservation Area, is on the market for £385,000.

Built in the mid-1800s, this stone property is on the site of Andrew Mcbeath’s Lodberrie – a small shop – and is steeped in history.

Smuggling took place in the vicinity of The Sea Door, with a secret tunnel extending from the house and under Commercial Street and Ross Court opposite.

Despite dating back to the 1800s, the home has been modernised and fully renovated in recent years.

Arranged over two floors, the accommodation comprises a living/dining room, modern kitchen and shower room on the ground floor, plus four bedrooms, one en-suite; and a family room upstairs.

The previous owner installed a new tiled roof, and the current owners have re-plumbed the property, re-fitted the kitchen and shower rooms and carried out extensive joinery work, including panelling to the windows.

The property still has plenty of character with stained glass interior windows and a cosy working open fire in the living room.

In an overview of the property, estate agent Harper Macleod LLP said: “Once in a lifetime opportunity to acquire a four / five bedroom house of considerable character, situated in the historic Lodberries area of Lerwick just along the road from Shetland TV detective Jimmy Perez’s house, a highly sought-after, central location a short stroll from the small boat harbour and shopping, cafés etc on Commercial Street. ”

The agent added that the house enjoys “fabulous unobstructed views westwards across to the island of Bressay” and “properties like this very rarely come on the market”.

