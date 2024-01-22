Perfect property for Shetland fans hits market as home on Jimmy Perez’s street goes on sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perfect property for Shetland fans hits market as home on Jimmy Perez’s street goes on sale

The historic house is just along the road from the TV detective's fictional Lerwick abode.

By Louise Glen
The Sea Door, in Lerwick, Shetland, is on the market. Image: Harper Macleod LLP
The Sea Door, in Lerwick, Shetland, is on the market. Image: Harper Macleod LLP

If you’ve ever dreamt of moving to Lerwick after watching Shetland, then this is the home for you.

The Sea Door is the perfect property for fans of the hit BBC drama – as it’s on the same street as the show’s star detective DI Jimmy Perez.

The B-listed house at 14 Commercial Street, in the historic Lodberries area of the Lerwick Conservation Area, is on the market for £385,000.

Shetland actors Douglas Henshall and Alison O'Donnell.
The island property is located on the same street as the fictional Lerwick-based abode for Shetland’s TV detective Jimmy Perez, pictured here with fellow actor Alison O’Donnell. Image: Mark Mainz.

Built in the mid-1800s, this stone property is on the site of Andrew Mcbeath’s Lodberrie – a small shop – and is steeped in history.

Smuggling took place in the vicinity of The Sea Door, with a secret tunnel extending from the house and under Commercial Street and Ross Court opposite.

A house on Jimmy Perez's street has hit the market in Lerwick, Shetland. This is a picture of the front door.
The downstairs hallway and front door. Image: Harper Macleod.

Despite dating back to the 1800s, the home has been modernised and fully renovated in recent years.

A house on Jimmy Perez's street has hit the market in Lerwick, Shetland. This is a picture of the hallway.
The hallway of The Sea Door. Image: Harper Macleod.

Arranged over two floors, the accommodation comprises a living/dining room, modern kitchen and shower room on the ground floor, plus four bedrooms, one en-suite; and a family room upstairs.

The previous owner installed a new tiled roof, and the current owners have re-plumbed the property, re-fitted the kitchen and shower rooms and carried out extensive joinery work, including panelling to the windows.

A house on Jimmy Perez's street has hit the market in Lerwick, Shetland. This is a picture of the hallway.
The breakfast kitchen. Image: Harper Macleod.
A house on Jimmy Perez's street has hit the market in Lerwick, Shetland. This is a picture of the master bedroom.
One of the bedrooms has an en-suite. Image: Harper Macleod.

The property still has plenty of character with stained glass interior windows and a cosy working open fire in the living room.

A house on Jimmy Perez's street has hit the market in Lerwick, Shetland. This is a picture of the upstairs hallway.
The upstairs hallway. Image: Harper Macleod.

In an overview of the property, estate agent Harper Macleod LLP said: “Once in a lifetime opportunity to acquire a four / five bedroom house of considerable character, situated in the historic Lodberries area of Lerwick just along the road from Shetland TV detective Jimmy Perez’s house, a highly sought-after, central location a short stroll from the small boat harbour and shopping, cafés etc on Commercial Street. ”

The agent added that the house enjoys “fabulous unobstructed views westwards across to the island of Bressay” and “properties like this very rarely come on the market”.

The agent said: “Properties like this very rarely come on the market – early viewing essential.”

Harper Macleod LLP is marketing the property for £385,000.

