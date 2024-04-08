Russell Anderson: Is now the perfect time for some financial spring cleaning?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Russell Anderson: Is now the perfect time for some financial spring cleaning?

It is for some people but others could definitely use a little help after the ravages of the cost-of-loving crisis.

Mirror image: Russell Anderson, of Aberdein Considine
Mirror image: Russell Anderson, of Aberdein Considine, Image: Aberdein Considine
By Russell Anderson

It may not seem like it amid the wintry weather but spring is here and the days are definitely getting a little bit longer.

For many of us, it’s the ideal time to get rid of the old and clean out our wardrobes and cupboards.

It’s also a chance to spring clean your spending habits and think about longer-term investment plans.

However, for many other people, saving or investing for the long-term is way down their list of financial priorities.

Cost-of-living crunch taking its toll

The cost-of-living crisis is having a very real impact across the country, with lots of us having to prioritise essential living costs before we consider saving for the future.

This also means people may feel they’re not in a position to turn to an expert to help them make important financial decisions.

We call this the “advice gap” – and let’s be clear it’s a big old gap.

A massive 89% of the UK population have not paid for advice in any shape or form in the past two years.

This means there are many people who are potentially missing out on vital professional support for their long-term finances.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which regulates financial services companies, is aware of this issue.

It is currently looking very closely at ways to help solve the advice gap by widening access to expert financial support.

The FCA logo on a computer screen.
The FCA wants to make it easier for people to access financial advice. Image: Shutterstock

Last December the FCA issued a discussion paper on the advice guidance boundary.

This boundary is the line where financial advice which results in a personal recommendation based on your individual circumstances meets general guidance.

The latter refers to only general support you are given around financial decisions.

Young couple getting financial advice.
Unlike this young couple, a massive 89% of the UK population have not paid for advice in any shape or form in the past two years. Image: Shutterstock

The FCA wants to make it easier for people who may not have sought advice in the past to get support with making financial decisions.

This should, in turn, help more people improve their finances and have a brighter financial future.

What can be done?

The regulator is currently focusing on three key areas:

  1. Clarifying where guidance ends and advice begins, to make it much easier for everyone to know where they stand.
  2. Allowing financial services firms to offer more targeted support to “people like you”. The idea here is that a financial planner could suggest options based on what would be appropriate for customers “like you”, as these have worked for similar people and circumstances in the past.
  3. Simplifying rules for financial planners to give personal recommendations, so they can offer a cost-effective simplified service to more people.

I’ve seen first-hand the difference financial advice can make to people’s lives.”

The FCA is currently taking feedback from financial advice firms on the advice guidance boundary, so we still need to see if and how all of this will change things for people.

I’ve seen first-hand the difference financial advice can make to people’s lives.

These fresh ideas from the FCA are a really positive step towards helping more people get started on their long-term savings journey.

Russell Anderson is a financial planner at Aberdeen-based Aberdein Considine Wealth.

