Aberdeen estate agents Northwood on £1m turnover and new Deeside office plans

Laura Mearns and husband Steven set up the award-winning business in 2009.

By Kelly Wilson
Northwood owner Laura Mearns is opening a new branch in Banchory. Image: Northwood Residential Lettings and Estate Agency
Northwood owner Laura Mearns is opening a new branch in Banchory. Image: Northwood Residential Lettings and Estate Agency

Aberdeen-headquartered estate and lettings agency Northwood is to open a new office in Banchory.

Owner Laura Mearns has described the move as a “major and exciting development” in the company growth strategy.

The new Deeside office, to open this summer, will be based at 57 High Street.

It comes after a 18-month search to find the right premises.

‘I believe in Deeside’

Laura, who started the the business in 2009 with husband Steven, said: “Deeside has always been on the agenda for two reasons.

“I live in Aboyne and it’s my home area and there is no high street operation offering estate agency like we do using the national portal.

“We like to differentiate ourselves.

Northwood director Matt Pullinger and owner/director Laura Mearns.
Northwood director Matt Pullinger and owner/director Laura Mearns. Image: Mhor Media

“I believe in Deeside. There are a lot of people that want their property seen nationally rather than just locally. For that reason there is a huge strength to being on the high street.

“It’s also part of our growth strategy. My belief is that you have to have a shop front in the areas whereby you are actively selling.”

Potential Northwood jobs

Northwood currently has offices in Aberdeen’s Rosemount Place and Inverurie’s West High Street.

Staff numbers have recently grown from 12 to 15 with the potential of more jobs being created in the future.

Laura said: “I’ve had a few enquiries from a couple of people locally in the Banchory area and I am meeting them as I expect we will recruit further once the doors are open.

“We are looking specifically at opening other offices in the north-east where we feel we can benefit servicing them with a high street.

“One of those would be Stonehaven potentially and we are looking at further afield up north.”

£1 million turnover target

The past 15 years have seen Northwood acquire a rapidly expanding portfolio of properties on its books and an annual turnover of £950,000.

The aim this year is to exceed £1 million turnover with Laura confirming the figure is on target so far as the business approaches its 15th anniversary.

In 2020, the business expanded into an estate agency with the launch of Bespoke by Northwood.

Last year it picked up the national title of Estate Agency of the Year.

