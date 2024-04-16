New Peterhead fish processor will focus on smaller haddock

A trio of Peterhead seafood firms have teamed up to launch a new business in the town later this year.

Trinity Seafoods is the result of a collaboration between Denholm Seafoods, Don Fishing Company and Seafood Ecosse.

It will process smaller-sized fish, including haddock, which typically make up a large part of an average demersal (white-fish) catch.

Size matters

The large number of smaller fish eating up valuable quota means suppliers often struggle to meet the demand for bigger fillets from fish and chip shops around the UK.

It is thought climate change may be forcing larger fish into colder water further north.

Finding new markets for the “undersized” fish shunned by many takeaways, despite recent efforts to promote smaller portions, is something of a holy grail for the Scottish seafood sector.

That’s where Trinity Seafoods comes in.

Based in newly refurbished premises on Keith Street, Peterhead, it will use modern new machinery to process smaller fish for value-added ranges in UK and overseas markets.

More than £722,000 is being spent on an automated fish processing line,

Half of this investment was paid for through the Scottish Government’s Marine Fund Scotland (MFS) scheme.

“This collaboration is an excellent example of how companies can work together for the greater good and develop markets for fish landing into Scotland.” David Leiper, managing director, Seafood Ecosse

The new business will offer a range of fresh and frozen fish fillets and portions.

Denholm Seafoods managing director Richard Duthie said: “It is great to see the Scottish seafood sector collaborating to create this new venture that will benefit fishermen and processers, and ensure best use is made of smaller sizes of sustainably caught white-fish.”

Don Fishing Co MD Bill McKenzie said: “This exciting new initiative will provide fishermen with a viable outlet for catches of smaller-sized white-fish and provides a solution to ensure their sustainable use.”

Seafood Ecosse MD David Leiper added: “This collaboration is an excellent example of how companies can work together for the greater good and develop markets for fish landing into Scotland.

“The new company and equipment offer direct benefits for the fishing and processing sectors and will boost many support businesses in the supply chain.”

Trinity Seafoods is expected to become fully operational later this year.

More than one-third (33) of the 91 projects awarded MFS funding in 2023-24, totalling £4.8m in grants, were in the north-east.