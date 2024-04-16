New Peterhead fish processor will focus on smaller haddock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Peterhead fish processor will focus on smaller haddock

Trinity Seafoods is expected to be fully up and running in the Blue Toon later this year.

By Keith Findlay
Fresh haddock landed at Peterhead
Fresh haddock landed at Peterhead. Image: Nigel Millard/Marine Stewardship Council

A trio of Peterhead seafood firms have teamed up to launch a new business in the town later this year.

Trinity Seafoods is the result of a collaboration between Denholm Seafoods, Don Fishing Company and Seafood Ecosse.

It will process smaller-sized fish, including haddock, which typically make up a large part of an average demersal (white-fish) catch.

Size matters

The large number of smaller fish eating up valuable quota means suppliers often struggle to meet the demand for bigger fillets from fish and chip shops around the UK.

It is thought climate change may be forcing larger fish into colder water further north.

Finding new markets for the “undersized” fish shunned by many takeaways, despite recent efforts to promote smaller portions, is something of a holy grail for the Scottish seafood sector.

UK consumers tend to favour big fish with their chips.
UK consumers tend to favour big fish with their chips. Image: Tailend Dundee

That’s where Trinity Seafoods comes in.

Based in newly refurbished premises on Keith Street, Peterhead, it will use modern new machinery to process smaller fish for value-added ranges in UK and overseas markets.

More than £722,000 is being spent on an automated fish processing line,

Half of this investment was paid for through the Scottish Government’s Marine Fund Scotland (MFS) scheme.

“This collaboration is an excellent example of how companies can work together for the greater good and develop markets for fish landing into Scotland.”

David Leiper, managing director, Seafood Ecosse

The new business will offer a range of fresh and frozen fish fillets and portions.

Denholm Seafoods managing director Richard Duthie said: “It is great to see the Scottish seafood sector collaborating to create this new venture that will benefit fishermen and processers, and ensure best use is made of smaller sizes of sustainably caught white-fish.”

Don Fishing Co MD Bill McKenzie said: “This exciting new initiative will provide fishermen with a viable outlet for catches of smaller-sized white-fish and provides a solution to ensure their sustainable use.”

Denholm Seafoods in Peterhead.
Denholm Seafoods in Peterhead. Image: Google Street View

Seafood Ecosse MD David Leiper added: “This collaboration is an excellent example of how companies can work together for the greater good and develop markets for fish landing into Scotland.

“The new company and equipment offer direct benefits for the fishing and processing sectors and will boost many support businesses in the supply chain.”

Trinity Seafoods is expected to become fully operational later this year.

More than one-third (33) of the 91 projects awarded MFS funding in 2023-24, totalling £4.8m in grants, were in the north-east.

