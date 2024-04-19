Aberdeenshire gin and vodka brand Still Spirited looking to ‘win greater share of UK market’

Aberdeenshire-based vodka and gin brand Still Spirited is aiming to conquer the UK market 12 months on from launching.

Husband and wife team, Paul and Katrina Allan, who also own family-run bakers, Murdoch Allan, first turned their hand to distilling in 2020 and decided to start their own spirit brand last year.

During the first year of trading, the couple, who are based in Hatton, have focused on building brand awareness locally and within the wholesale market.

It is already stocked in some independent retailers and bars around the north-east.

Aiming for more Still Spirited UK sales

Having attracted customers from Peterhead to Leeds they are new setting their sights on now looking to win a greater share of the UK market.

To help make this happen, customers can now buy Still Spirited products on Amazon.

Paul, managing director of Murdoch Allan and Still Spirited, said: “We’ve received a great response to Still Spirited so far and we are grateful to all our customers who have supported us since our launch.

“Our first year of business has been focused on building brand awareness of Still Spirited in the north-east, particularly around Peterhead and Fraserburgh where our spirits are produced.

“We are now keen to win a larger share of the UK market.

“By listing Still Spirited on Amazon, we are hoping to bring a taste of Aberdeenshire to homes nationally and internationally.”

To meet the drink brand’s ambitious growth plans, Still Spirited is also in discussions with a wholesale supplier and a national supermarket.

Still Spirited gin is distilled using ice-cold Scottish water and is infused with flavours of juniper, citrus and spices, while the vodka has notes of toffee.

Murdoch Allan history

Murdoch Allan, which employs 150 staff, has been in business for three decades. It has bakeries in Aberdeen, Fraserburgh, Turriff, Hatton, Peterhead and Mintlaw.

Murdoch Allan started in 1991, when Murdoch and Caroline Allan bought Reid’s bakery in Fraserburgh. The current MD, a third-generation craft baker, joined his parents’ business fresh from college in Aberdeen at the same time.

The firm then acquired Robb’s bakery in Strichen, famous for its oatcakes and butter biscuits. Product ranges increased as well as the supply of corner shops and independent supermarkets.

In 2002, with the long-established Simmers factory in Hatton due for closure by owners United Biscuits, a deal was struck for Murdoch Allan to take over the factory and maintain production in the village. As a result, local jobs were safeguarded and turnover virtually doubled overnight.