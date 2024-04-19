Aberdeenshire gin and vodka brand Still Spirited looking to ‘win greater share of UK market’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire gin and vodka brand Still Spirited looking to ‘win greater share of UK market’

The drinks business is run by owners of north-east bakery chain Murdoch Allan.

By Kelly Wilson
Paul and Katrina Allan, owners of Still Spirited, have just launched their products on Amazon. Image: Korero
Paul and Katrina Allan, owners of Still Spirited, have just launched their products on Amazon. Image: Korero

Aberdeenshire-based vodka and gin brand Still Spirited is aiming to conquer the UK market 12 months on from launching.

Husband and wife team, Paul and Katrina Allan, who also own family-run bakers, Murdoch Allan, first turned their hand to distilling in 2020 and decided to start their own spirit brand last year.

During the first year of trading, the couple, who are based in Hatton, have focused on building brand awareness locally and within the wholesale market.

It is already stocked in some independent retailers and bars around the north-east.

Aiming for more Still Spirited UK sales

Having attracted customers from Peterhead to Leeds they are new setting their sights on now looking to win a greater share of the UK market.

To help make this happen, customers can now buy Still Spirited products on Amazon.

Paul, managing director of Murdoch Allan and Still Spirited, said: “We’ve received a great response to Still Spirited so far and we are grateful to all our customers who have supported us since our launch.

Still Spirited gin and vodka can now be bought at Amazon. Image: Korero.

“Our first year of business has been focused on building brand awareness of Still Spirited in the north-east, particularly around Peterhead and Fraserburgh where our spirits are produced.

“We are now keen to win a larger share of the UK market.

“By listing Still Spirited on Amazon, we are hoping to bring a taste of Aberdeenshire to homes nationally and internationally.”

To meet the drink brand’s ambitious growth plans, Still Spirited is also in discussions with a wholesale supplier and a national supermarket.

Still Spirited gin is distilled using ice-cold Scottish water and is infused with flavours of juniper, citrus and spices, while the vodka has notes of toffee.

Murdoch Allan history

Murdoch Allan, which employs 150 staff, has been in business for three decades. It has bakeries in Aberdeen, Fraserburgh, Turriff, Hatton, Peterhead and Mintlaw.

Murdoch Allan started in 1991, when Murdoch and Caroline Allan bought Reid’s bakery in Fraserburgh. The current MD, a third-generation craft baker, joined his parents’ business fresh from college in Aberdeen at the same time.

The firm then acquired Robb’s bakery in Strichen, famous for its oatcakes and butter biscuits. Product ranges increased as well as the supply of corner shops and independent supermarkets.

In 2002, with the long-established Simmers factory in Hatton due for closure by owners United Biscuits, a deal was struck for Murdoch Allan to take over the factory and maintain production in the village.  As a result, local jobs were safeguarded and turnover virtually doubled overnight.

