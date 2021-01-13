Spring sale of pedigree Highland cattle delayed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The main spring sale of pedigree Highland cattle has been delayed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The sale, which attracts hundreds of buyers from across the UK and Europe, was to run from February 7-8 at United Auctions in Oban.

United Auctions has since announced plans to hold a sale of pedigree Highland cattle at its Oban market on March 8.

However, the Highland Cattle Society says the sale will not be held under the auspices of the society, and it plans to hold a virtual-only sale at the beginning of March.

In a statement, society president Jim Paice said the decision not to proceed with a society sale in Oban next month was not a precedent, but a “pragmatic response to exceptional circumstances”.

He said it was difficult to predict what coronavirus restrictions will be in place at the beginning of March, but travel and contact restrictions were still likely to apply.

“We are concerned to keep all our members safe and provide certainty of the sale we can offer; that has been our primary concern,” added Mr Paice.

He said the society would provide details of its virtual-only sale shortly.

“In the meantime, please have a look at sellmylivestock.com where you will see that some other breed societies use it for pedigree sales,” added Mr Paice.

“Whichever form of sale members decide is best suited to their individual needs in this unique period we will do our best to support you.”

The delay to the Highland cattle sale follows a change in dates for the Stirling Bull Sales, hosted by United Auctions at its base in Stirling.

The first instalment of the sales, comprising Aberdeen-Angus, Beef Shorthorn, Lincoln Red, British Blue and Limousin cattle, will take place from February 20-22.

The second instalment, comprising Simmental, Salers and Charolais cattle, will run from February 27 to March 1.