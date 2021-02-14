Video highlights safety procedures used by UK abattoirs in pandemic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The safety measures UK abattoirs have adopted to allow safe operations during the Covid-19 crisis are highlighted in a new video.

The two-minute animation, which is available in both English and Chinese, has been created by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB).

The levy body said it was produced to highlight the range of practices being adopted in UK abattoirs to ensure the safe production of red meat.

It said the Chinese version is designed to show officials from the country and importers that UK meat processors are taking precautionary measures to facilitate ongoing trade, while the English version will be used in other export markets such as the EU and the US.

“The UK has market access for sheep, beef and pig products in more than 50 countries and we felt compelled to reassure our export markets of the steps being taken to minimise any risk during these challenging times,” said AHDB international market development director Dr Phil Hadley.

“Health and quality have always been at the centre of UK meat production and the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in additional measures being put in place to manage the associated risk.

“It is important that we communicate the ongoing safety measures operating in UK abattoirs with industry and consumers both at home and overseas.”