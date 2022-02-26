Grant Rogerson: Let’s celebrate farming progress with #ANMbeyond150

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Within the agricultural sector, there is too much focus on the negatives surrounding environmentalism from the Government and the media.

We want to change the conversation to focus on the positive progress that the industry is already making towards sustainability.

It is simply misrepresentative to compare farming systems in Scotland with intensive, greenhouse-gas emitting systems that are utilised elsewhere in the world.

It is on this basis that we have launched our #ANMbeyond150 campaign which will celebrate the real progress that is underway in the industry.

We will counter this misinformation with facts and case studies from the agricultural community about Scottish farming’s journey to reduce its environmental footprint.

ANM Group was established in 1872 and as we celebrate our 150th year as a co-operative throughout 2022, it is a source of great pride that we are acknowledged today as one of the most dynamic, progressive and forward-looking businesses serving the UK agricultural and business sector.

In reflecting on ANM Group’s achievements in the last 150 years, we must also consider the environment we are paving for future generations.

Climate change presents a challenge to us all, and every individual, business and organisation must take steps to address it.

Leading by example, ANM Group has invested over the years in numerous innovations to reduce the environmental impact of its operations.

At Thainstone for example, we have installed solar panels, an electric and plug in hybrid vehicle fleet, electric charge points, low energy lighting, a biomass boiler, environmental waste treatment and our own private water supply.

Our efforts to increase sustainability are a continuing work in progress.

This is a commitment we take seriously in our own business operations and in the work we do as a co-operative to support our members and customers.

As a not-for-profit organisation change is in our DNA and celebrating this milestone demonstrates that we are constantly changing and adapting, to help the agricultural and business community continue to do what they do best.

Scotland’s red meat sector is at the heart of a thriving rural economy and is making great strides towards net zero.

Scottish agriculture employs more than 67,000 people with a further 360,000 in the Scottish food and drink sector, which is Scotland’s biggest economic driver worth £15 billion.

More specifically, livestock production accounts for less than 6% of the UK’s net carbon emissions, which is tiny compared to 27% caused by transport and 21% by power generation and supply.

Our members and customers take great pride in producing a product which is rich in provenance, supporting Scotland’s world-renowned food and drink sector, and sustainably produced.

The pandemic has highlighted the need for food security and the importance of supporting local producers, which provides traceability and in turn reduces transport emissions.

The north-east of Scotland is an area where, for centuries, livestock rearing and marketing has been a source of pride, prestige and considerable financial investment.

Over the generations agricultural marts have been a hive of activity – bringing together farmers, buyers and sellers, agricultural workers and families do business and to socialise with the community – a simple pleasure which is fundamental to our co-operative.

The agriculture sector is nothing without the people who work in it.

That’s why we want our #ANMbeyond150 campaign to highlight stories from our members and the wider agricultural community on what climate change, sustainability, and environmental actions mean to those who make their livelihoods from the land.

Find out more about how to get involved in our campaign by visiting www.anmgroup.co.uk and send us your stories.

By bringing the rural community along with us on this journey, we can secure a more sustainable and prosperous future for another 150 years.

Grant Rogerson is chief executive of ANM Group.