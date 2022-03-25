Scottish farm and food businesses share £7.3m in grant funding

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A group of 29 Scottish farm and food businesses have received their share of £7.3 million in grant funding to buy new equipment and boost production.

The funding, which comprises individual grants ranging from £1,047 to £1.4m, has been delivered through the Scottish Government’s Food Processing, Marketing and Cooperation (FPMC) grant scheme.

“This funding will play an important role in helping producers continue to deliver high-quality innovative and nutritious products that will be enjoyed both at home and abroad – securing and creating jobs in our rural communities and boosting the economy,” said Rural Affairs Secretary, Mairi Gougeon.

“I look forward to seeing how these grants will help businesses to move into emerging markets and ensure the long-term viability of our primary producers.”

Recipients of grant funding include red meat company ABP in Perth, which has received £1.358m towards the cost of renovating its boning hall, and Graham’s the Family Dairy Group which is getting £1.185m to help cover the cost of installing new equipment at its Glenfield Dairy site in Cowdenbeath to increase production of Skyr and Quark.

J P Gray & Son at Carnoustie has been awarded just over £673,000 for a project to create a new packhouse for potatoes, broccoli and cauliflower, while Tain-based Highland Fine Cheeses is in receipt of just over £74,000 to install various new equipment including a packing line for brie and a milk silo.

Benzies (Partnership) of Turriff has received just over £482,000 for a project to build new facilities, including a chill store and workshop, while J R Graham Ltd has been given just over £520,000 for the construction of a four-compartment shed at Drumtenant Farm near Ladywell in Fife.

The Hargreaves Farming Co Ltd, based near Lybster in Caithness, will receive £19,200 for a project to pasteurise and process sheep milk into various dairy products, while the A P Grewar Partnership is getting just over £223,000 towards the cost of extending a grain store at East Ardler Farm near Blairgowrie.

Aberdeenshire-based Oat Company Scotland, which specialises in the production of gluten-free oats, will receive just over £104,000 to upgrade its operations, while potato company Albert Bartlett & Sons is getting just over £127,000 for a project to implement an optical sizing and quality grader at its fresh potato processing facility in Airdrie.

Other recipients include: A Massie & Son, Forres, receiving £48,535.87 for a dust extraction system for seed potato grading and packing; P Marshall & Co Ltd, Blairgowrie, receiving £61,121.18 to install a water cooling and grading system for cherries; rapeseed oil producer Mackintosh of Glendaveny Limited, Peterhead, receiving £48,835.60 for equipment purchases; and Cairngall Farms, Peterhead, receiving £181,806.60 to create a milk processing facility.