North-east group calling for urgent clarity from Scottish Government over agricultural policy

By Nancy Nicolson
September 28, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 28, 2022, 12:12 pm
Grant Rogerson says that policies need to help the sustainability of farming as well as of the environment.
Growing frustration with the Scottish Government over an absence of detailed agricultural policy is beginning to see the industry unite and insist that the time for talk is over.

The latest criticism has come in the shape of a new paper from the Thainstone-based ANM Group, which argues that Scottish farmers urgently need a policy that helps them to tackle the twin climate and biodiversity crises while also maintaining a healthy and profitable sector.

The farmers’ co-operative, which has 5,000 members, lays out a series of key recommendations in its Farming and the Future paper – including the need to maintain Scotland’s suckler herd.

Group chief executive Grant Rogerson said the industry was looking to policymakers for direction more than ever before.

“The agricultural industry is currently at a crossroads.

“The UK is barely 60% self-sufficient in food production, and yet farmers are under pressure to do more,” he said.

Agriculture problems worsened by ‘rising input costs and low returns’

“This situation is being compounded by challenging economics in every agricultural sector in terms of rising input costs and low returns.

“I look forward to engaging with ministers, MSPs, MPs, industry stakeholders and our members.

“We hope that it can provide constructive viewpoints as we all seek to ensure the future of farming in Scotland is progressive, sustainable and successful.”

Meanwhile, the farmers’ union is also criticising government for consulting the industry on the Agriculture Bill without giving enough detail on future support options.

The union is holding an online webinar tomorrow at 7pm to discuss the consultation, and all farmers are being urged to sign up to hear more about the proposed legislation.

Martin Kennedy wants clarity on future support options.

NFUS president Martin Kennedy said: “The Scottish Government has yet to set out any clear options as to how any new powers created by the proposed new Bill will put food production at the heart of delivering benefits that active agricultural businesses will be asked to deliver.

“The new powers must be used to target future direct support at active farming and crofting – both to provide financial stability through post-Brexit turbulence and severe market volatility and to reward actions that improve productivity and build resilience.”

For more information and to register for the webinar, visit here. 

