Port of Cromarty Firth names the date for virtual annual general meeting

The Port of Cromarty Firth (PCF) will hold its annual public meeting online at the start of next month.

The Invergordon-based trust port said the event would offer an insight into its activities and performance throughout 2021 and its plans for the future.

Taking place on Thursday November 3, from 6pm, it is the third year running the hour-long meeting will be held virtually.

Update on ‘exciting work’

PCF chief executive Bob Buskie said: “We are looking forward to holding our annual public meeting, which gives us an opportunity to tell our stakeholders and members of the public all about the exciting work that has been taking place in and around the Cromarty Firth.

“We first started holding these meetings virtually at the onset of the Covid-19 crisis and have decided to continue with that successful format this year.

“It gives members of our communities in the more outlying areas and stakeholders further afield the chance to get involved without travelling to Invergordon.

“The evening will provide a chance to learn about the inner workings of the port as well as our future strategy, and we are looking forward to welcoming as many people as possible to the event.”

Event open to anyone

PCF’s annual review and financial results for 2021 will be published on the day of the event.

The port is encouraging those who want to take part in this year’s meeting to register online ahead of the event.

Copies of the organisation’s annual review and accounts will be available on PCF’s website on the day.

Green freeport bid

PCF is one of the partners in Opportunity Cromarty Firth, a consortium of private, public and academic sector bodies bidding to make the firth a Scottish green freeport.

According to the UK Government, a decision is expected “imminently”.

Four other bids have been lodged by groups pushing for green freeports in Orkney, the north-east (Aberdeen and Peterhead), the Forth and Clyde, with only two to be selected.