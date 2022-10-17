Aberdeen fan view: Duk seizes his moment and makes strong case to be a regular starter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

For two months, Duk has been a hero in waiting. A serious impact player, in search of a position from which to make it.

The genuinely warm embrace which he received from his manager as he painfully dragged himself off the field suggested he may finally have found it.

Though the goal which broke a seemingly intractable stalemate was the game’s pivotal moment, it is the extraordinary assist he delivered as his final contribution for which it may be remembered.

Having already signalled to the dugout that he required replacing, Duk, as the ball rolled towards his cramp-wracked legs, originally looked in two minds as to what to do with it.

Knocking it into touch and hirpling off for a desperately needed stretch will have been an inviting option.

But figuring that nothing ventured means nothing gained, Duk ventured. And, remarkably, ridiculously, his tensed and tightened body was allowed to bundle forward unchecked and unapproached before releasing the perfect pass for Vicente Besuijen to end both the contest and Duk’s temporary agony.

He had given more of himself than could have been asked.

The return of Connor Barron had been awaited with some interest, and questions over how the promising midfielder would be fitted into the line-up. The answer was a radical shake-up in formation, and it was one of which Duk was the prime beneficiary.

It remains to be seen whether it will be utilised again – for what was gained by the promotion of Duk may have been offset by the marginalising of Leighton Clarkson and Besuijen – but perhaps Jim Goodwin’s hand will be forced.

Duk has made himself as hard for Goodwin to drop as he was for Hearts’ defenders to stop – and he is likely to be no more inclined to attempt it than they were.