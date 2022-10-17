Aberdeen fan view: Duk seizes his moment and makes strong case to be a regular starter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: Duk seizes his moment and makes strong case to be a regular starter

By Chris Crighton
October 17, 2022, 11:45 am
Luis Duk Lopes (11) of Aberdeen celebrates his goal against Hearts.
Luis Duk Lopes (11) of Aberdeen celebrates his goal against Hearts.

For two months, Duk has been a hero in waiting. A serious impact player, in search of a position from which to make it.

The genuinely warm embrace which he received from his manager as he painfully dragged himself off the field suggested he may finally have found it.

Though the goal which broke a seemingly intractable stalemate was the game’s pivotal moment, it is the extraordinary assist he delivered as his final contribution for which it may be remembered.

Having already signalled to the dugout that he required replacing, Duk, as the ball rolled towards his cramp-wracked legs, originally looked in two minds as to what to do with it.

Aberdeen’s Vincente Besuijen (L) and Luis Lopes at full time. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Knocking it into touch and hirpling off for a desperately needed stretch will have been an inviting option.

But figuring that nothing ventured means nothing gained, Duk ventured. And, remarkably, ridiculously, his tensed and tightened body was allowed to bundle forward unchecked and unapproached before releasing the perfect pass for Vicente Besuijen to end both the contest and Duk’s temporary agony.

He had given more of himself than could have been asked.

Connor Barron after the game against Hearts.

The return of Connor Barron had been awaited with some interest, and questions over how the promising midfielder would be fitted into the line-up. The answer was a radical shake-up in formation, and it was one of which Duk was the prime beneficiary.

It remains to be seen whether it will be utilised again – for what was gained by the promotion of Duk may have been offset by the marginalising of Leighton Clarkson and Besuijen – but perhaps Jim Goodwin’s hand will be forced.

Duk has made himself as hard for Goodwin to drop as he was for Hearts’ defenders to stop – and he is likely to be no more inclined to attempt it than they were.

2

