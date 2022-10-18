Stirling bull sales: Demand for Charolais bulls is up on last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

Stirling bull sales: Demand for Charolais bulls is up on last year

By Lynsey Clark
October 18, 2022, 5:00 pm
Stirling bull sales
Falleninch Stormzy, the reserve junior champion from Stirling’s Andrew Hornall. Image: Wullie Marr

Charolais bulls met a strong demand at the Stirling Bull Sales, with 14 lots hitting five-figure prices and 78 selling to average £7,599 – 15 more sold than last year.

Falleninch Stormzy, the reserve junior champion from Stirling’s Andrew Hornall, led the trade, selling at 28,000gn and far surpassing the 12-cow herd’s previous top of 12,000gn.

Brought out and shown by Stevie Taylor, this 17-month-old is sired by Barnsford Ferny, the 70,000gn bull sold in 2011.

Out of Falleninch Orla, which won the inter-breed pairs at Perth Show as a youngster, this one sold jointly to four Charolais herds – the Barclays’ Harestone herd at Insch; the MacGregors at Allanfauld, Kilsyth; the Milnes at Kennieshillock, Elgin; and Hamish Goldie, Ruthwell, Dumfries.

Second-top, at 26,000gn, was the senior champion, Rutherston Sonny, from Abbie Anderson, Easter Knox, Arbirlot, Arbroath.

Senior champion Rutherston Sonny, from Abbie Anderson, Easter Knox, Arbirlot. Image: Wullie Marr

A son of Balmyle Oscar, this bull stood junior inter-breed champion at Perth Show earlier in the year. He was knocked down to the Campbells for their Thrunton herd at Alnwick.

The overall champion, Glenericht Superb, a Caylers Oxford son from Peter and Allen Drysdale’s Blairgowrie-based herd, sold at 20,000gn, to Lucy Houston, Gretnahouse, Gretna. From the same herd and by the same sire, Glenericht Scotsman sold at 12,000gn to Messrs McKenzie, Craiglands, Fortrose.

Making 16,000gn was Ricnick Sonnybill, a Harestone Hercules son from RF McCornick, Barnbackle, Dumfries, which sold to Shennanton Livestock, Newton Stewart.

Best for Archie and John MacGregor’s Allanfauld herd from Kilsyth, was 12,500gn for Allanfauld Shogun, a Maerdy Norseman son which sold to J More, Townhead, Arnprior.

Strathdon-based Billy and Moira Milne sold their bull, Glenernan Sprinter, for 12,000gn. Sired by Elgin Jagger, he sold to T Smith and Son, Netherton, Whitehouse.

Not far behind, the Middletons, of Cowfords Farm, New Pitsligo, reached a top of 11,500gn, with Hollywell Sorrento, a Whitecliffe James son which sold to FT Walton, Flotterton, Morpeth. Meanwhile, their other entry, Hollywell Seoirse, by Thrunton Fairfax, sold at 10,000gn, to GP Udale and Son, Penrith.

Bonnykelly Scotsman, from the Leggats herd at Mormond Prop, New Pitsligo, made 10,000gn, selling to Kincraigie Farms, Lumphanan.

Stirling bull sales
Bonnykelly Scotsman, from the Leggats herd at Mormond Prop, New Pitsligo. Image: Wullie Marr

Another at that price, was the reserve champion, Balthayock Sebastian, which went to Jan Boomaars’ Vexour herd at Heathdown.

Other five-figure sellers included one at 11,500gn from Goldies, one at 10,000gn from Gretnahouse and Corrie Stampede, from the show judge Duncan MacGregor, which sold to the Irvines’ Inverlochy herd at Tomintoul and the Muirheads’ Firhills herd at Arbroath.

Sale sets new female record for Aberdeen Angus

A 17-month-old heifer sold at 40,000gns. Image: Wullie Marr

A new female record for an Aberdeen Angus was set when a 17-month-old heifer sold at 40,000gns, leading the trade at the breed’s sale at Stirling.

Sold as part of a complete sale of the 2021-born heifers from the Earlston-based herd, on behalf of the trustees of the late Gordon Brooke, Gordon Pole Star X695, by Netherallan Peter Pershore, sold to Ken Hodge’s Greenarch herd in Cheshire.

Next best for the herd, at 15,000gns, Gordon Black Cherry X638, by Rawburn Luthor, sold to R Mawer and E Benge, Corner Farm, Lincolnshire.

The reduction sale of Richard and Carol Rettie’s herd, based at Methven, Perth, peaked at 7,500gns, for the heifer, Retties Frances X187, which sold to A Hall, Antrim.

At the sale of bulls, where a selective trade resulted in a 52% clearance, Caroline Orr’s overall champion, from Halbeath, Dunfermline, went onto make the joint top price of 10,000gns.

That was Keirsbeath Kryptonite X575, an 18-month-old son of Linton Gilbertines President S021, out of Keirsbeath Kitty, which was knocked down to Vaughan Farms for the Kingsland herd in Leominster.

Also hitting the 10,000gns mark was Drumhill Minor Pro X306, a Rulesmains Jimo Eric son from Northern Ireland-based Jonathan and Lisa Doyle. Reserve junior champion at the pre-sale show, he was knocked down to Gordon and David Gray, for their Ettrick herd in Selkirk.

The trustees of the late Gordon Brooke achieved 8,200gns for Gordon Ellanin X639, a Rawburn Luthor son, which sold to Jan Boomaars, for his Vexour herd in Woldingham, Surrey.

Ken and Margaret Howie, of Lumphanan, Banchory, sold their 18-month-old, Cairnton Detroit X465, for 8,000gns. Sired by the home-bred Cairnton Black Captain V443, he went to Messrs Lockerley, Romsey, Hampshire.

Tom Hopkinson’s Lindertis Proud Iggy X757 was the first of three bulls to hit the 7,500gns mark. Sired by Rawburn Jingo Eric, he sold to Orkney buyers T and J Leslie, Shapinsay.

Among others at that money was the reserve senior champion, Drumhill Prime Cut.

Overall, 37 Angus bulls sold to average £5,398.

Cow and calf duo snapped up for 16,000gn

Beef Shorthorn females from John Elliot’s herd at Kelso proved the star attraction at the breed’s female sale, with a cow-and-calf outfit selling at 16,000gn.

The duo, Elliot Estelle 852 and her March-born heifer calf by Fearn Godfather, sold to M Cormack, Meadow View, Leominster, who also paid 8,000gn for Coxhill Desiree, a two year-old heifer from Mrs LJ Coxhill, Moffat.

Another from Mr Elliot, the two-year-old heifer, Elliot Miss Lea 342, sold for the second-top price of 12,000gn, to C Lowther, Askhamhall, Penrith.

Overall, 63 females sold to average £2,906, while 60% of the bulls struggled to find buyers, with just six selling to average £3,728.

Top there was 4,500gn, for Westbroad Rishi, a Shawhill JAT son from D Welsh, Fenwick.

He sold to Liam Muir, Orkney.

Breed president Charles Horton blamed the poor demand for bulls on the current lack of financial confidence in the country and the fact that many producers are still struggling for feeding after the dry summer.

“A lot of the winter stock has been eaten into already, so it’s easy to see why buyers would be cautious heading into the winter,” he said.

“Hopefully the trade will be more positive come February.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Farming

To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Blackface rams from Ian Hunter?s Dalchirla flock at Crieff, achieved many of the leading prices at the breed?s annual ram sale at Dalmally Mart, including the sale?s top of ?78,000 and another at ?70,000. Picture shows; Ian Hunter from Dalchirla with his ?78,000 shearling at DAlmally. Dalmally. Supplied by Lynsey CLark Date; 16/10/2022
Crieff flock’s ram sees top price of £78k at Dalmally Mart
Post Thumbnail
Stirling bull sales: Who got top honours and who was named overall champion?
The EMB is calling for action to support milk producers and the wider food sector amid rising costs. Image: John Eveson/Flpa/imageBROKER/Shutterstock
Dairy farmers facing ‘wartime economy’ as sector faces rising costs
Under-investment in social housing, both rural and urban, is causing issues. Image: Sunny Celeste/imageBROKER/Shutterstock
Fears rural tenancy properties will be withdrawn from market amid emergency rent freeze
The initiative aims to inspire people across Scotland to choose lamb for St Andrew's Day. Image: Donald MacLeod
Call to donate a lamb for St Andrew’s Day
Craig and Claire Grant were part of the inaugural cohort of Resilient & Ready farmers.
New recruits needed for sustainable farming programme
Black Aberdeen Angus beef cattle at pasture on the South Downs hill in rural Sussex, Southern England, UK; Shutterstock ID 1029302923; purchase_order: PF; job: Farming; 27498367-8f4c-48b0-a740-6a25a98bd112
EU’s endangered breeds initiative praised but UK not expected to be included
The Royal Northern Agricultural Society (RNAS) has named Mackintosh Farms at Longside near Peterhead as the winner of its 2022 Good Farming Practice award. Names - from Left to right - Winners - Jim Mackintosh, Helen Mackintosh and daughter Alice, Fraser Mackintosh, Aberdeenshire Council Provost - Judy Whyte, RNAS President- Billy Stewart, Fiona and Stewart Stronach, runner up.
Innovative north-east farm wins top industry award for good practice
The hottest summer on record affected yields but the EU will still export more cereals than last year.
Richard Wright: More gloom from new EU assessment on global food markets
HydroGlen will be based at Glensaugh Farm in Aberdeenshire. Image: James Hutton Institute.
Two north-east sustainability projects to benefit from £13m funding

Most Read

1
Granite gem: With five bedrooms, a home office, a bar and a large back garden, 62 Hammerfield Avenue ticks all the right boxes. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Charge your glasses for this £470,000 home complete with prosecco palace
2
CR0037565 Aberdeen Sheriff Court Pictured is Susan Stewart. ID BY KATHRYN WYLIE Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............23/08/22
Woman who lied about rape weeps as she’s jailed for ‘extremely nasty’ act of…
3
North Guidry Street fire
Elgin flats ‘pretty well destroyed’ in early morning blaze
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Barbara-Anne Rumbles embezzled money from Elgin Golf Club Picture shows; Barbara-Anne Rumbles and Elgin Golf Club. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dishonest golf club manager admits swindling £45,000 – but denies taking almost £100,000 more
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dog attack Stewart Terrace, Aberdeen. Picture shows; Aden Robertson's dog attacked Robert Brechin.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
WATCH: Dog owner jailed for letting pet maul man in vicious attack that was…
6
The Port paper shop in Inverurie was broken into. Image: Google.
Thieves smash Inverurie shop window to steal cigarettes, alcohol and vapes before taking CCTV…
7
4 restaurants in the north-east with two or more AA Rosettes
8
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90) Picture shows; Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90). The High Court in Edinburgh. Matthew Donnelly Date; 18/10/2022
Aberdeen dealer jailed after being caught with £120,000 of Class-A drugs
9
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Jacqueline Geddes-Smith Picture shows; Jacqueline Geddes-Smith. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
‘Words and numbers almost fall out your head’: Aberdeen woman shares struggles of coping…
10
lewis capaldi to return to aberdeen in 2023
Lewis Capaldi to return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live in 2023

More from Press and Journal

Scotland cricket captain Richie Berrington. Image: Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198m)
Cricket: Scotland punished by Ireland comeback at T20 World Cup
The road has been closed for emergency gas repairs. Image: Google Maps.
Elgin road closed for emergency repairs on gas leak
Reverend Paul McKeown outside Belhelvie Church's new Annexe, which will be officially opened on Sunday.
'We can rightly be proud of what we’ve achieved': Belhelvie Church celebrates £700,000 worth…
Ellie Johnson of the Sir E Scott School with the Iain Morrison Memorial Trophy and the Charlie MacColl Memorial Trophy for singing in the girls fluent 16-18 age group. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Young Highland singers conquer their nerves to add to their Mod trophy cabinet
The oil and gas industry is already adapting to be more sustainable (Photo: AzmanMD/Shutterstock)
Tim Eggar: Pitting net zero aims and energy security against each other is a…
31 July 2021. Seafield Park, Heathfield Road, Grantown on Spey, PH26 3HY. This is from the Highland League Football Match between Strathspey Thistle and Wick Academy. Picture Content: - Wick Manager - Gary Manson
Gary Manson rallies Wick for crucial Scottish Cup clash
Finlay Morrison of Glasgow won the An Comunn Gaidhealach kilt pin. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Teenager dedicates Mod win to granny celebrating her 80th birthday in Harris
An Comunn Gaidhealach pendant winner Maeve Dhomhnallach of Glasgow. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Glasgow Gaelic School singer wins prestigious An Comunn Gaidhealach silver pendant at the Royal…
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13469452ca) Liam Scales (4) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Heart of Midlothian, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 16-10-2022 - 16 Oct 2022
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales would love another memorable Hampden experience
From left: Keira Gunn (High Life Highland young leader), Rab Wyatt (coach), John Mcfaulds (coach), Alyn Gunn (head of coaching, Thurso Football academy), Simon Donnelly (ex-Celtic player), Charlie Miller (ex-Rangers player), and Richie Campbell (Thurso Football Academy club development officer).
Ex-Celtic and Rangers stars Simon Donnelly and Charlie Miller coach eager youngsters on Thurso…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented