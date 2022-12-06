Scotland’s Rural College given £10,000 boost for research into use of insects for feed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

Scotland’s Rural College given £10,000 boost for research into use of insects for feed

By Struan Nimmo
December 6, 2022, 5:00 pm
The potential inclusion of edible insects in animal feed is at the heart of new research. Image: Shutterstock
The potential inclusion of edible insects in animal feed is at the heart of new research. Image: Shutterstock

The potential inclusion of edible insects in animal feed is at the heart of new Scottish research, designed to create a development and use roadmap for insect farmers, feed business operators and policymakers.

Centred on Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC), the new research is being backed by a £10,700 grant from SEFARI Gateway, a consortium comprising six research institutes, including the James Hutton Institute, Dundee.

In addition to leading the animal feed project, SRUC researcher Dr Pattanapong Tiwasing has called for the UK’s Food Standards Agency and Food Standards Scotland to urgently introduce a new “Great Britain-specific transitional measure” to enable the edible insect sector to survive in the UK.

“The European Commission approved the sale of whole insects and their ingredients, subject to specific authorisations, in 2018,” said SRUC.

“However, following Brexit, this does not apply in the UK where edible insects are not regulated or approved for sale.”

Benefits of insect feed

As a result, while edible insects have featured in Asian, African and South American diets for centuries, they have, until recently, been seen as a novelty food in Western countries, often being linked to extreme eating challenges on television shows such as I’m a Celebrity – Get Me Out of Here!

“The introduction of new and developing EU regulations relating to edible insect products have muddied the waters, leading to confusing procedures for those looking to trade and export edible insects,” said Dr Tiwasing, who is originally from Thailand where “eating insects as a snack is commonplace”.

“This has been particularly impactful following the UK’s exit from the EU because it means there are currently no regulations for the edible insect (for human consumption) industry, and it is therefore illegal to sell insects for human consumption in the UK.

“Policymakers need to take urgent action in order for the insect sector industry to survive in Europe and the UK.”

Asked for a comment on the new research, David McClelland, technical director of Norvite Animal Nutrition, Aberdeenshire, said that previous research had focused on the nutritional quality of insect larvae in animal feed, most likely to be applied in the poultry and farmed fish sectors.

“The greatest benefit,” he said, “is that insect protein may be produced locally, which benefits the environment and has very good sustainability credentials.

“The clearest barrier, meanwhile, is whether consumers will accept the concept.

“The food chain, including farmers and feed producers, is very proud of the high-quality food produced in Scotland. While new technologies like this are to be welcomed, therefore, they must also be socially acceptable.”

