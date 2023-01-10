Strong trade for Bluefaced Leicester females

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Kirkstead flock from the Scottish Borders led the way at Harrison and Hetherington’s sale of traditional Bluefaced Leicester females at Carlisle on Monday.

Prices peaked at 6,500gns for the overall champion from Alan McClymont’s well-known flock, near Yarrow.

His sale leader was one of the flock’s show gimmers by Leadburnlea, out of a Mendick-sired home-bred ewe.

Carrying triplets to Bonvilston N011, she sold to Amy Campbell, Glenrath, Peebles.

Mr McClymont’s second prize to the champion made 2,800gns to Messrs Fleming, Teviot Head, Hawick.

This was a gimmer by a Whinnyhall sire, carrying twins to Bonvilston N011.

Just behind at 2,500gns, when sold to Messrs Carr, Low Bentham, was another gimmer by Leadburnlea, carrying twins to the same service sire.

Major reduction of Burndale flock

The first offering from Derek Henderson’s major reduction sale of his Burndale flock, Northumberland, topped at 2,200gns for the reserve overall champion.

This was a ewe by a Lower Down sire, in-lamb to a home-bred tup.

She sold back to Northumberland with Messrs Gray, Morpeth.

Nicol Dow from Upper Sauchen, Inverurie, paid 1,300gns for another from the Kirkstead flock.

Bluefaced Leicesters sold on the firm’s online sale at the weekend topped at £2,550.

The sale included 15 females which sold to average £1,626.66

Sales leader

Sale leader was Finlay Robertson’s gimmer from his Beeches flock at Crosswoodhill, West Lothian.

Sired by Blairnavaid L22, she sold carrying twins to Riddings P2, and was purchased by Messrs Hutchings, Bradninch, Exeter.

Scottish breeder Jamie Pirie of the Blairnavaid flock, Drymen, received £2,300 and £2,050 for gimmers by Hewgill M2, carrying singles to Highberries P2.

The dearest sold to Jamie Nesbit, Mauchline, Ayrshire, while the other at £2,050 was bought by Messrs Bignal, Bridgend, Islay.

Malcolm Thornborrow, Dawyck, Peebles, sold a gimmer by Giants Causeway N1 to Carruthers Farming, Thornhill, Dumfries.

She was scanned with triplets to Yorehouse R2.