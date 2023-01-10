Strong trade for Bluefaced Leicester females

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business Farming

Strong trade for Bluefaced Leicester females

By Katrina Macarthur
January 10, 2023, 12:00 pm Updated: January 10, 2023, 1:37 pm
OVERALL CHAMPION: This gimmer from Kirkstead sold for the top price of 6,500gns. Image: Wayne Hutchinson
OVERALL CHAMPION: This gimmer from Kirkstead sold for the top price of 6,500gns. Image: Wayne Hutchinson

The Kirkstead flock from the Scottish Borders led the way at Harrison and Hetherington’s sale of traditional Bluefaced Leicester females at Carlisle on Monday.

Prices peaked at 6,500gns for the overall champion from Alan McClymont’s well-known flock, near Yarrow.

His sale leader was one of the flock’s show gimmers by Leadburnlea, out of a Mendick-sired home-bred ewe.

Carrying triplets to Bonvilston N011, she sold to Amy Campbell, Glenrath, Peebles.

Mr McClymont’s second prize to the champion made 2,800gns to Messrs Fleming, Teviot Head, Hawick.

This was a gimmer by a Whinnyhall sire, carrying twins to Bonvilston N011.

Just behind at 2,500gns, when sold to Messrs Carr, Low Bentham, was another gimmer by Leadburnlea, carrying twins to the same service sire.

Major reduction of Burndale flock

The first offering from Derek Henderson’s major reduction sale of his Burndale flock, Northumberland, topped at 2,200gns for the reserve overall champion.

This was a ewe by a Lower Down sire, in-lamb to a home-bred tup.

She sold back to Northumberland with Messrs Gray, Morpeth.

Nicol Dow from Upper Sauchen, Inverurie, paid 1,300gns for another from the Kirkstead flock.

Bluefaced Leicesters sold on the firm’s online sale at the weekend topped at £2,550.

The sale included 15 females which sold to average £1,626.66

Sales leader

Sale leader was Finlay Robertson’s gimmer from his Beeches flock at Crosswoodhill, West Lothian.

Sired by Blairnavaid L22, she sold carrying twins to Riddings P2, and was purchased by Messrs Hutchings, Bradninch, Exeter.

Scottish breeder Jamie Pirie of the Blairnavaid flock, Drymen, received £2,300 and £2,050 for gimmers by Hewgill M2, carrying singles to Highberries P2.

The dearest sold to Jamie Nesbit, Mauchline, Ayrshire, while the other at £2,050 was bought by Messrs Bignal, Bridgend, Islay.

Malcolm Thornborrow, Dawyck, Peebles, sold a gimmer by Giants Causeway N1 to Carruthers Farming, Thornhill, Dumfries.

She was scanned with triplets to Yorehouse R2.

