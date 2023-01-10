Social group encouraging Aberdeenshire women in farming to have a blether

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A director of Women’s Ag Group (WAgG) is encouraging those in Aberdeenshire to get involved in a local group to meet up with like minded ladies in the industry.

Fiona Davidson, who is a farmer’s wife from Mintlaw, joined the organisation as a director in May last year and is at the head of a newly formed group for women in the Aberdeenshire region.

The first meet, sponsored by ANM Group, took place at Thainstone Centre, Inverurie, last December.

More than 30 women gathered to share their thoughts and ideas on what the group could do going forward.

Mrs Davidson said the idea behind the group was to create something for ladies in the farming community who can socialise and support one another with the challenges that come hand in hand in agriculture.

‘Keen to have a belther’

She said: “It was great to have so many women present at the first meeting and discuss similar livelihoods.

“We had a fantastic turnout from all age groups, many of which had been in Young Farmers and were looking for another organisation to be a part of.

“Most women were keen to just get out the house and have a blether, and learn new skills.”

The group has plans to run a number of social events before the spring season gets underway.

These include a social evening on Friday, January 20 at Jock’s Bar, Oldmeldrum, at 7.30pm and a panel night/matter of opinion at Thainstone Centre, Inverurie, on Friday, February 17.

Bookings to social events must be made in advance by contacting Fiona Davidson on 07795570359.