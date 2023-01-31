Idvies readies for next trip to the sales

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Since its establishment in 1959, the Idvies Aberdeen-Angus herd near Forfar has become well-known for producing five-figure sales and exporting top bloodlines all over the world.

Based in the heart of Angus at Newton of Idvies, father and son Alastair and Graeme Fraser, run a beef and arable enterprise on 560 acres of land between four neighbouring units purchased between 1952 and 1996.

The family sells around 20 bulls per year from the 70-cow herd and are regular consignors at Stirling Bull Sales, achieving top prices to date of 20,000gns and 16,000gns, with private sales peaking at £22,000.

Next week, the duo is heading to Stirling with six bulls – three by Idvies Ferrari (previous Stirling supreme champion); one by Rawburn Lang Syne; and another two by the 15,000gns Thrunton Panther.

As well as selling bulls at home to repeat customers, Alastair and Graeme have built up a strong customer base with foreign breeders, selling cattle to 14 different countries.

“We founded the herd with the purchase of two females from the Harvieston dispersal, followed by further additions from 13 other herds including Newhouse, Haymount, Downfield, Monkwood, Halbeath & Moncur said Alastair.

“Maintaining a high health status is top priority for us so we only buy in stock bulls and a female on the very odd occasion to bring in fresh bloodlines. The herd is BVD accredited, Johne’s Level 1 and young stock have tested clear of IBR for over a decade.”

A number of bulls have made a stamp on the herd including the 24,000gns Lockerley Legolas, which was bought in a half share with Rawburn, after standing intermediate champion at Stirling in 2009.

The privately purchased £32,500 Rawburn Rommel, has also bred well for the herd and sired a Royal Highland Show, Stirling Bull Sales, UK National Show and Danish National Show champion.

This bull also bred the 20,000gns Idvies Jarvis Eric, which stood intermediate and supreme champion at Stirling in February, 2011.

The 2015 Highland Show inter-breed and former national show champion Shadwell Black Broughton, was purchased for an undisclosed sum and bred two five-figure bulls which sold privately to Germany and the Shadwell herd.

“When buying stock bulls, I think the eye is the merchant and good figures are a bonus,” said Alastair.

“Bulls must be good on their legs to carry a carcase and the locomotion and breed character is important too.”

The herd at Idvies is very much run on a commercial system, with cows split calving in the spring and late summer, and calved outside throughout August.

Spring-born calves are introduced to creep feed in September, before coming inside to straw bedded courts with their mothers in November.

They are fed a low ration of barley, peas, maize and distillers’ grain along with home-grown silage.

Bulling heifers are outwintered and fed straw in a ring feeder, while cows are fed roto cut baled silage with the aid of a Hustler bale unwinder over the winter.

Yearling heifers and bulls are also wintered indoors with bulls being fed a home-grown mix ration along with silage and hay.

“Bulls not suitable for breeding are sold at 15-months-old either to ABP or through the live ring at Darlington Auction Mart, where they’ve topped at £2,200,” said Graeme.

“The heifers are generally finished before 24-months-old.”

Many bulls and females have been sold to top pedigree herds, with some of last year’s sold to Cardona, Logie, St Fort, Newbank, Saville and Warrenho, with a high of 16,000gns.

Maintaining a good, local customer base of repeat clients is also important at Idvies, with bulls selling to Orkney in the north and Devon in the south.

Females have also sold well at auction and in 2021 at Carlisle, the family sold an in-calf heifer named Idvies Pink Petal V866, for 9,000gns to a new pedigree breeder.

Both Alastair and Graeme strongly believe the breed has a bright future ahead, with more and more commercial producers looking to use the Aberdeen-Angus on heifers.

“You only have to go to the store sales up and down the country to see how many pens of black cattle there are now,” said Alastair.

“The breed ticks all the boxes for fertility, easy calving, easy fleshing and temperament, not to mention producing a smaller carcase with a premium. These are the attributes a commercial buyer looks for.”

In the meantime, it’s all hands on deck for a busy few days at Stirling Bull Sales.

The Frasers are grateful to have freelance stockman Richard Rettie, and his able team to bring out the bulls during the two-day event.