Idvies readies for next trip to the sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

Idvies readies for next trip to the sales

By Katrina Macarthur
January 31, 2023, 11:02 am
Graeme Fraser from Newton of Idvies, in Angus, preparing his bulls for the Stirling sale. Image: Gareth Jennings
Graeme Fraser from Newton of Idvies, in Angus, preparing his bulls for the Stirling sale. Image: Gareth Jennings

Since its establishment in 1959, the Idvies Aberdeen-Angus herd near Forfar has become well-known for producing five-figure sales and exporting top bloodlines all over the world.

Based in the heart of Angus at Newton of Idvies, father and son Alastair and Graeme Fraser, run a beef and arable enterprise on 560 acres of land between four neighbouring units purchased between 1952 and 1996.

The family sells around 20 bulls per year from the 70-cow herd and are regular consignors at Stirling Bull Sales, achieving top prices to date of 20,000gns and 16,000gns, with private sales peaking at £22,000.

Next week, the duo is heading to Stirling with six bulls – three by Idvies Ferrari (previous Stirling supreme champion); one by Rawburn Lang Syne; and another two by the 15,000gns Thrunton Panther.

As well as selling bulls at home to repeat customers, Alastair and Graeme have built up a strong customer base with foreign breeders, selling cattle to 14 different countries.

“We founded the herd with the purchase of two females from the Harvieston dispersal, followed by further additions from 13 other herds including Newhouse, Haymount, Downfield, Monkwood, Halbeath & Moncur said Alastair.

“Maintaining a high health status is top priority for us so we only buy in stock bulls and a female on the very odd occasion to bring in fresh bloodlines. The herd is BVD accredited, Johne’s Level 1 and young stock have tested clear of IBR for over a decade.”

Alastair Fraser established the herd in 1959. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

A number of bulls have made a stamp on the herd including the 24,000gns Lockerley Legolas, which was bought in a half share with Rawburn, after standing intermediate champion at Stirling in 2009.

The privately purchased £32,500 Rawburn Rommel, has also bred well for the herd and sired a Royal Highland Show, Stirling Bull Sales, UK National Show and Danish National Show champion.

This bull also bred the 20,000gns Idvies Jarvis Eric, which stood intermediate and supreme champion at Stirling in February, 2011.

The 2015 Highland Show inter-breed and former national show champion Shadwell Black Broughton, was purchased for an undisclosed sum and bred two five-figure bulls  which sold privately to Germany and the Shadwell herd.

“When buying stock bulls, I think the eye is the merchant and good figures are a bonus,” said Alastair.

“Bulls must be good on their legs to carry a carcase and the locomotion and breed character is important too.”

The herd at Idvies is very much run on a commercial system, with cows split calving in the spring and late summer, and calved outside throughout August.

Spring-born calves are introduced to creep feed in September, before coming inside to straw bedded courts with their mothers in November.

They are fed a low ration of barley, peas, maize and distillers’ grain along with home-grown silage.

Bulling heifers are outwintered and fed straw in a ring feeder, while cows are fed roto cut baled silage with the aid of a Hustler bale unwinder over the winter.

Yearling heifers and bulls are also wintered indoors with bulls being fed a home-grown mix ration along with silage and hay.

The team of six bulls heading to Stirling this week. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“Bulls not suitable for breeding are sold at 15-months-old either to ABP or through the live ring at Darlington Auction Mart, where they’ve topped at £2,200,” said Graeme.

“The heifers are generally finished before 24-months-old.”

Many bulls and females have been sold to top pedigree herds, with some of last year’s sold to Cardona, Logie, St Fort, Newbank, Saville and Warrenho, with a high of 16,000gns.

Maintaining a good, local customer base of repeat clients is also important at Idvies, with bulls selling to Orkney in the north and Devon in the south.

Females have also sold well at auction and in 2021 at Carlisle, the family sold an in-calf heifer named Idvies Pink Petal V866, for 9,000gns to a new pedigree breeder.

Both Alastair and Graeme strongly believe the breed has a bright future ahead, with more and more commercial producers looking to use the Aberdeen-Angus on heifers.

“You only have to go to the store sales up and down the country to see how many pens of black cattle there are now,” said Alastair.

“The breed ticks all the boxes for fertility, easy calving, easy fleshing and temperament, not to mention producing a smaller carcase with a premium. These are the attributes a commercial buyer looks for.”

In the meantime, it’s all hands on deck for a busy few days at Stirling Bull Sales.

The Frasers are grateful to have freelance stockman Richard Rettie, and his able team to bring out the bulls during the two-day event.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Farming

James Black farms an arable enterprise at Backboath, near Forfar.
Sheep bring benefits to Angus arable farm
Raymond Kennedy of United Auctions selling at Stirling Bull Sales last year. Image: Wullie Marr/DCT Media
All roads lead to Stirling Bull Sales
The Port of Grangemouth handles around 1 million tonnes of food and drink each year.
Bumper tattie season for Scotland’s largest container terminal
Calum and Malcom Smith, run 140 suckler cows at Auchernack.
Store calf production main focus at Auchernack
Jason and Sarah Wareham pictured with the judge and their Great Yorkshire Show champion in 2019.
Countdown to Galloway sale at Castle Douglas
The 2020 Doosan DX140-LC-5 tracked excavator topped the sale.
Thainstone collective sale tops at £41,500
Farmers gathered at Thura Mains run by the Mackay family.
Farmers gather in Caithness to learn the secrets of cost-effective diets
Richard, Kathleen and Rachael Davidson. Image: Melissa Irvine Photography
Breeding for quality at Corsairtly
The annual show and sale of bulls at Kirkwall Auction Mart topped at 5,600gns
Pedigree bulls reach 5,600gns at Orkney Auction Mart
This pure Charolais cow from Tore Mains sold for £2,360
Centre records smashed at Dingwall Mart for cast cow

Most Read

1
Anthony Stewart during a 0-0 draw with Ross County for Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart LOANED to MK Dons for rest of 2022/23 season
2
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
3
Manager Czeslaw Michniewicz of Poland celebrates with Robert Lewandowski after a World Cup match against Argentina. Photo by Javier Garcia/Shutterstock
Exclusive: Poland’s 2022 World Cup manager Czeslaw Michniewicz wants Aberdeen job
4
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
5
An artist's impression of the new Inverurie Farmfoods supermarket. Image: Farmfoods
New Inverurie Farmfoods APPROVED ‘to help families struggling in cost-of-living crisis’
6
Oscar Road in Torry is currently closed following a serious crash involving a motorbike and car. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Multiple streets closed after motorbike and car collide in serious Aberdeen crash
7
An intruder at Peterhead Academy was arrested by police. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Boy, 14, arrested following knife scare at Peterhead Academy
8
Valaris incident
Investigations continue as man missing from North Sea oil rig is named
9
Dr Krexi sent the messages to an Aberdeen Royal Infirmary colleague in 2019. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
‘They don’t want a gay’: Aberdeen doctor allowed to keep working after homophobic abuse…
10
Resident Linda Cameron with Douglas Ross at the park in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Under-pressure Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park announces new management: Could it be the start of…

More from Press and Journal

Queen's Park manager Owen Coyle shakes Billy Mckay's hand at full-time. Images: SNS Group
Queen's Park could face Scottish Cup exit after 'fielding an ineligible player' in Inverness
Inverness boss Billy Dodds. Images: SNS
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds will eye loan moves after Scottish Cup loss to…
Scenes from the Junior Up-Helly-Aa 2023 festival. Here is one of the girls who took part for the first time ever. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Our best images from the fiery climax to Up Helly Aa in Shetland
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay reveals Ross County missed out on three further deadline day deals
Aberdeen's Vincente Besuijen celebrates after making it 2-0 against Hearts on October 16. Image: SNS
Vicente Besuijen leaves Aberdeen for Excelsior Rotterdam loan - with option for permanent move…
Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson refuses to be drawn on whether he'll enter race…
Zander Fagerson is in 'the shape of his life' ahead of the Calcutta Cup game.
Zander Fagerson, Stuart Hogg and Hamish Watson 'good to go' for Scotland at Twickenham
Cammy Harper goes for goal for Inverness. Images: Simon Wootton/SNS Group
Caley Thistle edged out of the Scottish Cup by Queen's Park after two late…
Yan Dhanda celebrates netting against Hibernian with Eamonn Brophy. Image: SNS
Ross County up to ninth after coming from behind to draw 1-1 with Hibernian
Ayr United players celebrate Mark McKenzie's opener against Cove Rangers. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers exit Scottish Cup with 3-0 defeat to Ayr United

Editor's Picks

Most Commented