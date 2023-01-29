Countdown to Galloway sale at Castle Douglas

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An increased entry of Galloway cattle is destined for the breed’s show and sale at Castle Douglas next month.

The event, which takes place on February 16 and 17, has attracted 45 bulls, 56 in-calf and bulling heifers, as well as six Galloway cross Shorthorn heifers.

Judging the pre-sale show, is Sarah and Jason Wareham, who will make an almost 1,000-mile round trip from their East Sussex farm at Little Tottingworth, Broadoak, near Heathfield.

Sarah is the third generation to farm the 350-acre unit and she has been running a successful farm shop and café for more than 25 years alongside brother Michael and husband Jason.

Jason moved from the west in 2004 and brought his own haulage business together with his own show cattle.

The couple bought their first Galloway in 2008 and their passion for the breed has now extended into a herd of 30 pedigree Galloways under the Wareham’s prefix which run alongside another 70 commercial cows.

The farm carries around 300 head of cattle as well as a flock of 280 breeding ewes.

Sarah has been heavily involved in the on-farm abattoir and she has great knowledge of the wholesale side of the meat trade.

“We have been going to Carlisle mart for a long time to buy store cattle and the occasional show calf and it was there we bought our first Galloway cross stores which we finished and sold through the farm shop,” said Sarah.

“The quality was unreal and it was from there that we went into the pedigree Galloways and we use the Galloway bull on some of the commercial cows.

“Nearly all the Galloway beef goes through the farm shop, selling an animal a week. During Covid-19, it was one and a half animals and our customers ask specifically for Galloway beef.

“We find the Galloway eats so well, which is why we are using more and more of the Galloway breeding for the farm shop.”

Sarah said that the smaller carcases of 300kg to 350kg deadweight work well for the business and that the steaks are a perfect size.

“The smaller carcases of 300 to 350kg deadweight work so well for us. We find we can use the whole carcase through the farm shop. The steaks are the perfect size,” she added.