Aberdeen Women ready for challenging period on the road, says Gavin Levey

By Jamie Durent
January 29, 2023, 6:00 am
Aberdeen Women interim boss Gavin Levey. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13730439ap)
Aberdeen Women interim boss Gavin Levey. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13730439ap)

Aberdeen Women interim boss Gavin Levey is ensuring his players are as prepared as possible for a hectic few weeks.

The Dons have a run of five games in 15 days, starting with Sunday’s game against bottom side Glasgow Women.

Forward Eva Thomson, who missed last weekend’s defeat to Hearts, will continue to be absent due to concussion protocols, for an important game at the foot of SWPL 1.

Just two points separate second-bottom Aberdeen from Dundee United in ninth, with winless Glasgow propping up the table with 15 defeats from 15.

At this stage, getting dragged into the automatic relegation spot looks unlikely, but 11th place – after the split – will have to contest a play-off spot with the second-placed team in SWPL 2.

Levey says the players will be ready for the variety of challenges that await them in the coming weeks.

“It seems to be the teams down the bottom beating everybody,” he said. “Dundee United and Hamilton are facing each other this weekend as well.

“We have to take care of this game first and foremost then go play against Rangers.

“It’s going to be a bit of an adventure over the next few weeks, being on the road to Glasgow three times in 15 days. But these are the experiences that make squads.

Aberdeen Women midfielder Eva Thomson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eva Thomson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“I find it important at this time to get round the girls and find out what parts of training they like and what parts we can enhance.

“Any player, you need to see them in different situations.

“Sometimes you have the freedom to try things and there will be games like that.

“But you need to have games where you see how they respond to really tough tests against the best teams.”

The two sides met at Pittodrie in October, in which Aberdeen recorded their first win at the stadium courtesy of goals from Nadine Hanssen and Jess Broadrick.

The surroundings of New Tinto Park in Benburb might be a little less grandiose this Sunday, but Levey wants the same level of application which the Dons Women showed on home soil.

Aberdeen’s Bayley Hutchison in action at Pittodrie against Glasgow Women. Image: Shutterstock

“We can’t underestimate them,” added Levey. “They finished with energy against Dundee United and we need to make sure we win this game.

“We need to start converting more of our chances because we’re certainly getting enough of them.”

