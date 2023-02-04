Highland cattle tick all boxes for McConachies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highland cattle tick all boxes for McConachies

By Katrina Macarthur
February 4, 2023, 11:40 am
Gordon McConachie and family are heading to the breed event in Oban next weekend with two bulls. Pictures by Jason Hedges
Gordon McConachie and family are heading to the breed event in Oban next weekend with two bulls. Pictures by Jason Hedges

Highland cattle breeders from all over the UK and Europe will descend on Oban next weekend for the society’s annual spring show and sale.

The two-day event will commence on Sunday 12 February with the pre-sale show judged by Graeme Easton from Forfar, followed by the sale on the Monday which has attracted 90 entries.

One family gearing up for the event are the McConachies from Culfoich Farm, Grantown-on-Spey, who are well-known throughout the Highland cattle world, having exhibited at Oban for over 20 years.

Gordon, who is a past president of the Highland Cattle Society, farms with his wife Alison, and daughters, Keri and Rachael, on the 4,500 acre unit which is predominantly hill ground with 250 acres of in by grassland.

Culfoich has been in the family since 1963 and is home to 20 pedigree Highlanders, 25 pedigree Aberdeen-Angus and 450 Blackface ewes which are bred pure to produce lambs for the store ring at Dingwall.

The native breed was first introduced to the farm almost 30 years ago after Gordon’s mother purchased a cow and heifer calf outfit from the nearby Cardhu fold.

As years went on, the family purchased females from dispersals and the Culfoich fold soon became recognised throughout the country.

Highland cattle were first introduced to Culfoich 30 years ago.

Despite many championship wins and top prices of 10,000gns for females and 5,000gns for bulls, Gordon was quick to point out that the breed is hugely undermined when it comes to its commercial ability.

“Highland cattle are most definitely dismissed as being a commercial breed,” said Gordon.

“Our cows are outside all year round and they rarely have a bale of silage in front of them before the first of January. They only come inside for treatment but they are designed to be outside in harsh conditions on low input systems.

“Many could argue that the end product is worth less than a continental calf but the input costs are so much lower. The cows here only receive a bale of silage and mineral buckets.”

‘Highland cattle dismissed as being a commercial breed’ says past president of the Highland Cattle Society

The family has also crossed with the breed successfully, putting the Aberdeen-Angus over the lesser cows and keeping six of the best Highland females to run with the fold’s stock bull, Bryden 2 of Culfoich.

Calves from the fold spend the first winter inside after being weaned but return outside for their second winter. The males calves which aren’t kept for breeding are castrated and are either sold deadweight or through the store ring at Thainstone alongside the Aberdeen-Angus sired calves.

All cows are outwintered all year round and only come inside for treatment.

Initially, the family used AI to put quality into the fold but they also reaped success with a West Merkland bull which produced a lot of good females.

A more recent purchase was Jacob 2 of Benmore, purchased as two-year-old in 2014. He went on to sire Bryden 2 of Culfoich, the fold’s main stock bull which is father to the two bulls destined for Oban next week.

These are two similarly aged bulls, Brodie 4 of Culfoich and Fingal 3 of Culfoich, which dam produced the family’s overall heifer champion at Oban in 2021 before going on to sell for 10,000gns.

Fingal’s dam has also been a good breeder and produced a calf which was sold at six months old to Jim and Catherine McKechnie, Gartocharn.

“We bull the heifers at two years of age and although the cows maybe aren’t as big in the long run, it’s an advantage to get a calf out of them a year earlier” said Gordon.

Aberdeen-Angus cattle have been at Culfoich for many years but it’s only in the last 15 years that the family has pushed the pedigree side.

Highland females prove crossing ability when bulled to the Aberdeen-Angus

They are also run commercially on the same diet as the Highlanders and are outside until the middle of January before coming inside for calving at the end of February.

“The Angus breed works well alongside the Highlanders because we can cross between the two, producing progeny for the store ring which will command a premium,” said Gordon.

“We tend to keep one or two replacement females but the rest are sold as yearlings through Thainstone. At the last sale, they sold to average 275p per kg at 420kg.”

As well as the Oban entries, the family also have two Aberdeen-Angus bulls by a privately purchased Blelack sire for sale at Stirling on Monday.

Gordon is also kept busy running McConachie Agri Consulting specialising in all aspects of farming businesses from basic payments and agri-environmental work, to business efficiency and forward planning.

