Limousin sales return to Borderway Mart in Carlisle

By Katrina Macarthur
February 6, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 6, 2023, 8:47 am
Graiggoch Rambo set a new world record for a bull when he sold for 180,000gns at the breed's sale last May.
A catalogue entry of 215 pedigree Limousin cattle is forward for Harrison and Hetherington’s annual show and sale at Borderway Mart in Carlisle next week.

The British Limousin Cattle Society’s event will commence with the show at 11am on Friday 10 February, when judged by Craig Ridley of the Haltcliffe herd, Cumbria, followed by the evening sale of females at 5pm.

On Saturday, the sale of pedigree bulls will commence at 11am in the same ring where last year’s new world record price bull sold for 180,000gns.

This was Gerwyn Jones’ Graiggoch Rambo from Wales, which was purchased by Charlie Boden of the Sportsmans herd, Cheshire, and Allan Jenkinson of the Whinfellpark herd, Penrith.

The sale conducted by Harrison and Hetherington in May met a soaring trade throughout as 23 senior bulls averaged £8,861; 38 intermediates at £13,188 and 23 juniors at £8,249, producing an overall average of £10,651 for 84 with a 90% clearance.

