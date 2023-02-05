Orkney beach cordoned off after unexploded grenade discovered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Orkney beach cordoned off after unexploded grenade discovered

By Lottie Hood
February 5, 2023, 8:52 pm Updated: February 5, 2023, 9:01 pm
The grenade was found on Graemeshall Beach in Orkney.
The grenade was found on Graemeshall Beach in Orkney.

After a grenade was found on an Orkney beach, residents have been warned to keep their distance as coastguard teams enforce a cordon in the area.

A “rusty” grenade was discovered on Graemeshall Beach on the south-east corner of the mainland of Orkney just before 4pm today.

The explosive was uncovered at low tide on the beach near the Churchill Barriers and was found by a walker who called police.

Coastguard teams from St Margaret’s Hope and Kirkwall were dispatched and arrived on site at 4.30pm.

Public urged to stay away

The beach is situated near the Churchill Barriers.

Teams have enforced a cordon around the uncovered grenade which has been described as “rather rusty”.

They will remain in place until high tide and resume their position again once it becomes uncovered.

An Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) squad has been called to attend and will arrive on Monday or Tuesday.

The public have been warned to stay away from the area.

A Shetland Coastguard spokeswoman said: “We received the call via police just before 4pm today after an unexploded grenade was discovered on Graemeshall Beach.

“An EOD squad will be attending either tomorrow or Tuesday.

“Two coastguard teams from St Margaret’s Hope and Kirkwall are maintaining a cordon until high water and then they’ll go back again once it’s uncovered.

“Members of the public are being warned to stay away from the area.”

