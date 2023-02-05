Orkney beach cordoned off after unexploded grenade discovered

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After a grenade was found on an Orkney beach, residents have been warned to keep their distance as coastguard teams enforce a cordon in the area.

A “rusty” grenade was discovered on Graemeshall Beach on the south-east corner of the mainland of Orkney just before 4pm today.

The explosive was uncovered at low tide on the beach near the Churchill Barriers and was found by a walker who called police.

Coastguard teams from St Margaret’s Hope and Kirkwall were dispatched and arrived on site at 4.30pm.

Public urged to stay away

Teams have enforced a cordon around the uncovered grenade which has been described as “rather rusty”.

They will remain in place until high tide and resume their position again once it becomes uncovered.

An Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) squad has been called to attend and will arrive on Monday or Tuesday.

The public have been warned to stay away from the area.

A Shetland Coastguard spokeswoman said: “We received the call via police just before 4pm today after an unexploded grenade was discovered on Graemeshall Beach.

“An EOD squad will be attending either tomorrow or Tuesday.

“Two coastguard teams from St Margaret’s Hope and Kirkwall are maintaining a cordon until high water and then they’ll go back again once it’s uncovered.

“Members of the public are being warned to stay away from the area.”