Limousin average up on the year at Stirling

North-east Limousin breeders were to the fore at the breed sale in Stirling yesterday achieving the top prices of 15,000gns and 14,000gns.

A sound trade throughout produced an average of £6,689 for 52 bulls sold (+£940 on the year) with a 93% clearance.

Selling for the top price, was the overall champion Elrick Shogun, from Mike and Lisa Massie, who run 45 pedigree females at Mains of Elrick, Auchnagatt, near Ellon.

Having secured the same win at last year’s February sale, this year’s winner is an April, 2021-born bull and one of the first by Whinfellpark Nobu, to be sold.

His dam is Elrick Olga, which is by Elrick Jethro – a strong line which has produced four senior champions at Stirling.

The buyer was Mr Fotheringham, Dunkeld.

Stephen and Denise Irvine, together with son Martin, and wife Mel, from Braehead, Drummuir, Keith, sold their intermediate champion for 14,000gns to Mark Meldrum, Shenval, Ballindalloch.

This was Anside Samson, a heifer’s calf bred out of a Goldies Fortress daughter.

The sire is Anside Oden, making him the same way bred as the 13,000gns Anside Supra, which stood overall champion in October.

Jimmy and Donald MacGregor, from Dyke Farm, Milton of Campsie, topped at 12,500gns for Dyke Saltire.

He is by 12,000gns Goldies Lordoftherings, and sold to A and R Paton, Easter Greenhill, Avonbridge.

The junior champion from Andrew Burnett, Spittalton, Stirling, made 12,000gns to the Thomsons at Hilton of Beath, Fife.

This was Spittalton Scapa, by Barrons OJ.

Mary Fotheringham and Hazel McNee, from Westhall and Over Finlarg, sold bulls to 10,000gns and 9,000gns.

Dearest, was Westhall Superman, a son of Newhouse Overfinlarg, which sold to David Baillie, Calla, Lanark.

Keith-based breeders, Richard and Kathleen Davidson, together with son Richard, and daughter, Rachael, sold two bulls by Deerpark Pluto, for 8,000gns and 7,200gns

The dearest sold to Messrs Kerr, Bankhead, Fife, while the Scottish Government Bull Stud, paid 7,200gns.

Mike and Lisa Massie also sold two bulls at 8,000gns, with Elrick Samson, selling to Little Airies Farm, Stranraer, and the reserve overall champion, Elrick Saxon, to the Alexanders at Mains of Mause, Blairgowrie.