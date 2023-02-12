New appointments to ProCam

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Agronomy and crop production firm ProCam has appointed two new trainee agronomists to its Scottish team.

Joining the company’s Cuminestown department in Aberdeenshire, is Stephen Acott, who previously spent 12 years working for Agrii, running the company’s seed analysis laboratory in Turriff and working as a cereal inspector throughout Scotland.

Mr Acott, has joined ProCam’s Robertson Crop Services team as a trainee agronomist and will be working alongside colleagues to provide practical agronomic advice to growers throughout Aberdeenshire.

Eilish Johnston, also joins ProCam’s Scottish team as a trainee agronomist and will be based at the company’s Kildary office in Easter Ross.

Miss Johnston grew up in Edinburgh and studied for a degree in agriculture at Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC).

She gained a BASIS foundation qualification while working at Agrii, and is now currently training for her BASIS IPM exams and FACTS qualification to provide specialist crop nutrition to growers.