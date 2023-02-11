Smith family of Laurencekirk putting faith in Simmentals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Simmentals are the main focus in the Smith family’s business near Laurencekirk. They produce pedigree and commercial stock from their 240-cow suckler herd which also includes Beef Shorthorns and Salers.

The Drumsleed pedigree herd has become well-known throughout the UK, selling bulls to a top of 11,000gns on three occasions and winning a number of championships at the Royal Highland Show and other local shows.

Gerald and Morag Smith, together with their son Douglas, farm the 220-acre Drumsleed unit, as well as an additional 120 acres nearby, growing 60 acres of wheat, 75 acres of winter barley and 80 acres of spring barley.

An additional 160 acres is rented for cropping and silage from a neighbouring farmer.

The farm has been in the family for 85 years and it’s now home to 100 pedigree Simmentals, 120 commercial cows, 10 pedigree Beef Shorthorns and 10 Salers.

Most of the commercial herd are Simmental crosses, with some Beef Shorthorn breeding mixed through. All heifers are bulled to the Salers for ease of calving.

Douglas also runs his own Boswell herd and has sold bulls to 10,000gns twice.

“We first introduced the Simmental breed in 1981 with pedigree females purchased at the old Perth Bull Sales,” said Gerald.

“The herd is virtually closed now and has been for some time, with only the occasional female bought in. Stock bulls is where we invest and our two purchases last year were from the Republic of Ireland to introduce new bloodlines.”

One of the Irish bulls is Coose Negotiator, a polled bull bought in partnership with Robert Macgregor of Team Simmentals.

During the earlier days, it was Preston Boomerang and Hockenhull North Star, which made a stamp on the herd, breeding many great females.

More recent purchases include Dellfield Kingpin and Rockytop Lucifer, whose first calves are due on the ground soon.

“When buying bulls, EBVS aren’t top of the list for me, but more and more commercial producers are taking the figures into consideration,” said Gerald.

“Milk figures and scrotal size are the ones we do take a look at.”

The pedigree and commercial herds are run very similarly, with calving taking place during March, April and May, and August, September and October.

Most of the progeny from the commercial herd are sold as yearlings through Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ Thainstone Centre.

Just recently, the family’s calves sold at Thainstone, included the sale of one aged exactly 12 months and one day. It sold for £1,420 at 512kg, while another seven on the same day aged 9.5-10 months made £1,240 at 428kg.

“Simmentals tick the boxes for us here – they are easy calving, produce plenty of milk and are docile animals,” said Gerald.

“The breed is renowned for producing calves with good growth rates and they kill out well when they are finished.”

Salers females were introduced to the business eight years ago to use commercially on Simmental cross heifers at two years of age, with the added bonus of producing sellable bulls.

Only two weeks ago, one was sold privately off farm.

The Beef Shorthorns came to the farm just four years ago and the family has already reaped success in the sale ring with bulls, selling to a top of 6,800gns at Stirling.

Success has also been achieved in the show rings over the years, with the Drumsleed herd producing three championships and two reserve championships in the Simmentals at the Royal Highland Show.

They have exhibited at the Ingliston event since 1986 and also compete at local shows such as Angus, Fettercairn, Kirriemuir and Banchory.

Just recently, the family’s two-year-old bull Drumsleed Legacy, was crowned the Simmental Champion of Europe.

In the meantime, preparations are underway for next week’s Stirling Bull Sales.

The team of four Simmentals includes three sons by the 11,000gns Wolfstar Gordy, and one by Hillcrest Butcher, while the Salers is by Drumsleed Figaro.