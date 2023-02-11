Breeders prepare for second round of bull sales

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The second round of United Auctions’ Stirling Bull Sales will take place on Sunday 19 and Monday 20.

Following on from a successful week of Aberdeen-Angus, Beef Shorthorns and Limousins, the February fixture will close with the shows and sales of Simmental, Salers and Charolais cattle.

The show of Simmental females followed by bulls will take place on Sunday 19 at 10am, with the show of Salers bulls and females taking place at 2.30pm.

On Monday, the show of Charolais cattle will commence with the females at 8.30am, and the sale of Simmentals will start at 10am.

The sale of Salers will kick off at 1pm, followed by the Charolais at 2pm.

Next week’s event has included a catalogue entry of 138 Simmental bulls and four females, along with 31 Salers and five females.

The Charolais breed has attracted 166 bulls and fourteen females, plus one calf.

At the same sale last year, 89 Simmental bulls sold to average £6,835 and topped at 30,000gns for Denzies Lancelot from Michael and John Barlow, Lancs.

Charolais bulls (101) produced the lead average and set a new record of £8,449, which was up £1,328 on the 2021 sale.

The sale peaked at 24,000gns for Harestone Ronaldinho, from Neil and Stuart Barlcay.

Meanwhile, Salers bulls levelled at £4,809 and peaked at 8,000gns for Cumbrian Prince Poll, from Farmstock Genetics.