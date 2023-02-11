Higher standards to be brought in for Scottish pig farmers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

Higher standards to be brought in for Scottish pig farmers

By Katrina Macarthur
February 11, 2023, 2:00 pm Updated: February 11, 2023, 3:13 pm
Key changes have been made to the QMS Pig Assurance Scheme.
Key changes have been made to the QMS Pig Assurance Scheme.

Higher standards are to be introduced to the Pig Assurance Scheme this year following an extensive review by the Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) Standards Setting Body.

The standards form an important part of the Scottish red meat industry’s Quality Assurance Scheme – the longest established scheme of its kind in the world.

It’s reviewed biennially to ensure that producers are meeting evolving supply chain demands and this year also saw a revision of the standard setting process.

Key changes to the pig scheme will be effective from May 1 and will see mandatory training brought in for stockpersons involved in the moving, handling and surrounding casualty management of pigs.

A need for greater emphasis on biosecurity was also outlined in the review, which includes the safer containment of fallen stock.

Kathryn Kerr, head of brands integrity at QMS, said: “Working in close collaboration with key industry stakeholders, the review incorporated a new step whereby members were able to provide direct and extensive feedback on the proposed changes, prior to being signed off by the standard setting body.

Greater emphasis on biosecurity

“These updated requirements are not intended to complicate farm business operations, and instead provide practical and relevant measures to protect the industry’s reputation at a time when consumers are demanding greater transparency about how their food is produced.

Ms Kerr, added: “Here in Scotland, we are globally renowned for our high standards of pig production, which not only grants animals the best possible quality of life on farm and throughout the live supply chain, but guarantees the finest product reaching the consumer’s plate.

“Quality assurance is a backbone of the Specially Selected Pork brand, and introducing even higher standards of production, assessed on farm by our trusted partner Food Integrity Assurance (FIA), ensures that we can continue to deliver robust and trusted marketing activity that offers value for our levy payers.”

‘These updated requirements are not intended to complicate farm business operations’

A summary of the main additions and revisions to the Pig Assurance Scheme, and why they were made, will be landing on member doorsteps in the coming days alongside a full copy of the updated standards, three months before they go live.

They will also be available to view on the QMS website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Farming

Rebecca Duncan explains the cattle system at Lands of Drumhead to attendees.
More than 70 attend first meeting at Duncan family farm
Davie and Tracey Nicoll have worked at Balthayock for 13 years. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
What makes the Balthayock Charolais herd so successful?
TAKING STOCK: Douglas, Morag and Gerald Smith with two of their five bulls heading to Stirling Bull Sales. Pictures by Kath Flannery.
Smith family of Laurencekirk putting faith in Simmentals
Finlay Munro from Balaldie near Tain will serve as president of the Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society for one year.
Highland farmer appointed president of Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society
Michelle Ferguson, Cash for Kids charity manager, with Chris Baxter, managing director for Harbro Ltd.
Harbro event raises £15,000 for children's charity
Post Thumbnail
Cost of living to hit farm business margins in 2023
Ashley Warren was reunited with a piece of his family’s history when he paid £10,000 for the painting of a white Beef Shorthorn heifer from 1848 which had previously belonged to his late step-grandfather Alban Mann.
Prized breed painting back in family fold
Pork imports across countries outside China are expected to be 8% higher this year than in 2018.
Global beef trade must rise to meet mismatch in supply and demand
United Auctions' auctioneer Raymond Kennedy selling the Beef Shorthorns.
Robust trade for first round of bull sales
Experts have advised farmers to be aware of liver fluke.
Liver fluke cases on the rise

Most Read

1
The nurse was working at Cathay Care Home in Forres when she allegedly forced residents to take medication against their will.
Moray nurse struck off for ‘forcibly administering’ medicine to care home residents
2
Mr Cobban and his wife Frances. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Retirement complex resident claims new tenants’ committee is ‘trying to take over’
3
See inside the new The Atrium restaurant, Chapel Street, Aberdeen in the former home of Howies. From left: Darren, Brian and Ryan Clark. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Former Howies restaurant in Aberdeen to reopen under new ownership as The Atrium this…
4
CR0041115 Garrett Stell. Skene Square, Aberdeen. Depute Head Teacher Miss Belinda Findlay is saying goodbye to pupils at Skene Square Primary School after 34 years. She is pictured with pupils, from left, Joe Murray, Iona Birse- Macqueen, Noor Bashan, Adam Foster and Magnus Hilton. Friday 10th February 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Beloved Aberdeen educator says farewell after three decades of service
5
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McGrail hid ?900 worth of diamorphine in his bottom Picture shows; Raigmore Hospital / James McGrail. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Man hid £900 worth of drugs in his bottom
6
CR0039786 Naomi Brown has opened up a life coaching business, NLB coaching solutions. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 06/12/2022
Aberdeen ‘council estate lassie’ proves old teacher wrong – by opening up her own…
7
Customers at the Albyn in Aberdeen will now be able to order a drink with brunch
Boozy brunches given go-ahead at Albyn in Aberdeen as council hears of huge customer…
8
John Allan was the top scorer on Shetland last year. Image: Brian Gray Photography
John Allan: The amateur player signed from Shetland determined to seize his chance at…
9
Marshalls Farm Shop on the A96 near Kintore is serving customers through a new drive-thru. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Marshall’s Farm Shop on A96 to open the north’s first drive-thru that will showcase…
10
To go with story by David McPhee. Man who took five year old child to Malaysia for 10 years jailed for causing 'unquantifiable' harm Picture shows; Scott Forbes abducted a child and took him to Asia for ten years. . Aberdeen. Supplied by Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson. Date; 10/02/2023
Man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years is jailed

More from Press and Journal

Whisky is poured into river for start of season and anglers cast lines into the water. Picture: (L-R) Allan Sinclair, Clive Murray and guest speaker Ian Gordon. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Fisherman cast their lines as the River Spey officially opens for the fishing season
To go with story by Hamish Penman. vessel aberdeen Picture shows; The Noble Innovator claimed the top spot after arriving in Aberdeen on Saturday.. unsure. Supplied by Port of Aberdeen Date; 10/02/2023 ©MEDVIND/Bent Sørensen MEDVIND FOTOGRAFI / Digitale leveringsbetingelser Optagelserne er foretaget med et Canon EOS 1Ds kamera. Filerne er lavet fra RAW filer der konverteres til 16 bits Tiff filer hvor evt. korrektion sker. Derefter leveres bil- ledfilerne som standard i 8 bits Tiff filer på ca. 32/26 MB/RGB på autorun CD-rom. Billedfilerne har ikke været proofet på Matchprint, Rainbow eller Cromalin, men alle billedfiler er fremstillet i et kalibreret AdobeRGB(1998) farverum i henhold til Digitale leveringsbetingelser for Dansk Fotografisk Forbund, PF og DJ Fotograferne og bør ses i et tilsvarende kalibreret miljø for at det rette farve/ kontrast/kvalitetsomfang kan vurderes. Medvind Fotografi påtager sig ikke ansvar for det endelige tryk. Der bør laves prøvetryk der godkendes af kunden før endelig trykning. Der er mulighed for at få leveret en ønsket billedfil- størrelse til konkrete print/tryk, da den originale RAW fil kan upsamples i fremragende kvalitet og evt. leveres som en 16 bits Tiff fil. ©MEDVIND/2003 ******************************** Conditions for delivery of digital picturefiles. The pictures are made with a Canon EOS 1Ds digitalcamera. The files are made from RAW files converted to 16 bits Tiff files. After correction delivered as 8 bits Tiff files of 32/26 MB/RGB on autorun CD-rom. "Unsharp mask" have not been applied as the final print size is unknown to me. The pictures have not been proofet on Matchprint, Rainbow or Cromalin, but all files are made in a cali- brated AdobeRGB(1998) colourspace and should only be seen in the same calibrated colourspace for correct evaluation. Medvind Fotografi is not responsible for the final print. Proofprints should be approved by the customer before final print. You can order files for very
Aberdeen welcomes huge oil rig as UK drilling sector gets vital shot in the…
a835 crash braemore
Four people taken to hospital as police investigate 'serious' crash near Braemore
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: February 13
Nature Watch: The gentle touch of spring gathers pace
The popular Spectra festival takes place until February 12 (Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson)
The Flying Pigs: Spectra planners should have taken salon appointments into account
RGU Boat Club president Michael Troy and Aberdeen University Boat Club president Kirstin McCallum ahead of the 2023 Aberdeen Boat Race. Image: Robert Gordon University
Quick times predicted with just one month to go until 2023 Aberdeen Boat Race…
CR0038885 Action from Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh in the Breedon Highland League at Spain Park In pic........ Greg Buchan **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 14-10-2022
Greg Buchan wants Fraserburgh to carry good form into Brora Rangers clash
Mustafa Calisir, pictured left, and Ismail Dogan with items generously donated by people for those struggling in Turkey. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.
Inverness businesses overwhelmed with support after family tragedies in Turkey and Syria earthquake
Trees felled by storms including Arwen are finding a new life in nature restoration projects in Aberdeenshire. 330 of them have been piled up ahead of this work along the A93 Braemar to Glenshee road. Image: Dee District Salmon Fishery Board
Hundreds of storm-felled trees used for Aberdeenshire river restoration project

Editor's Picks

Most Commented