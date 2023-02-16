Holehouse wins show at UA Stirling

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

United Auctions held its annual Aberfeldy show and sale of store cattle at Stirling Agricultural Centre this week.

The event, sponsored by Starlyne Macmin Group, was won by a 534kg Limousin cross bullock from Hugh Dunlop, Holehouse, Ayrshire.

Judged by Paul Byas, from Middledale, Yorkshire, the overall champion sold for £1,900.

Mr Dunlop also stood reserve champion with another bullock weighing 456kg which made £1,600.

In total, the firm sold 1,709 store cattle.

Bullocks (995) averaged 310.90p and peaked at 386.7p per kg for a 375kg Limousin cross from Mains of Creuchies, and £1,950 for a 600kg Limousin cross from Glendamph.

Heifers (700) levelled at 297.3p and topped at 396.1p per kg for a 467kg Limousin cross from Stanley, and £1,850 for a 493kg Limousin cross from Stanley.

PRIZE LIST

Single bullock – 1 and champion, H Dunlop, Holehouse, 534kg, £1,900; 2, Pittentian Farming Partnership, 514kg, £1,700; 3, R Simpson and Son, Mains of Creuches, 470kg, £1,550. Single heifer – 1 and reserve, H Dunlop, Holehouse, 456kg, £1,600; 2, J Robertson, Logierait, 470kg, £1,550; 3, Pittentian Farming Partnership, 474kg, £1,500. Pen of 4 bullocks – 1, J Roberton, Newton of Logierait, 503kg, £1,820; 2, Pittentian Farming Partnership, 438kg, £1,560; 3, Alan Doig, East Buchanty, 467kg, £1,470. Pen of 4 heifers – 1, A Doig, East Buchanty, 388kg, £1,230. Champion pen of 4 and winner of John Forbes memorial rose bowl – Bullocks from J Robertson, Newton of Logierait, 503kg, £1,820

LEADING PRICES

Bullocks – Up to 250kg – Abbeymill £745, 304.1p; 251-300kg – Greenwells £970, 332.2p; 301-350kg – Coilavoulin £1240, 356.3p; 351-400kg – Mains of Creuchies £1450, 386.7p; 401-450kg – Mains of Creuchies £1600, 375.6p; 451-500kg – Pittentian £1700, Newton of Logierait 348.0p; 501-551kg – Holehouse £1900, Newton of Logierait 361.8p; 552-601kg – Glendamph £1950, Pittentian 336.9p; 602-651kg – Wester Kinloch £1940, 318.0p.

Heifers – Up to 250kg – Bedrule £665, 286.6p; 251-300kg – Hartside £895, 316.3p; 301-350kg – Strathnafanaig £1100, 336.4p; 351-400kg – Hilton of Beath £1400, 355.3p; 401-450kg – Golland £1500, 353.8p; 451-500kg – Stanley £1850, 396.1p; 501-551kg – Stanley £1850, 358.5p; 552-601kg – Newton of Logierait £1710, 309.8p; 602-651kg – Pittentian £1800, 298.0p.