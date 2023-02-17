Watch: Aberdeen barber’s family forced to sleep in makeshift tent in freezing temperatures following earthquake in Turkey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Watch: Aberdeen barber’s family forced to sleep in makeshift tent in freezing temperatures following earthquake in Turkey

By Cameron Roy
February 17, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 17, 2023, 12:15 pm

The family of two Aberdeen Turkish barbers are sleeping in a tent after their home was destroyed by an earthquake.

Brothers Dogan and Fikri Arslan have been living in Aberdeen for 19 years, but still have parents, sisters and cousins in Turkey.

Their families live near the city of Kahramanmaras which was devastated by the earthquake on February 6.

It was in the centre of the disaster and reportedly around half of the buildings were destroyed.

More than 42,000 people are known to have died.

The cousins of the Arslan brothers have been left “living a hell life” after their home was destroyed by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake.

The cousins of the Aslan brothers have had their house destroyed. Image: Fikri Aslan.

They are sleeping in a makeshift tent, and due to the high altitude, temperatures can drop to as low as -19C at night.

Family left in freezing conditions

Fikri, 46, who owns the Ace of Blades barber shop on Holburn Street, tells of how their parents had to sleep in their car the night after the quake which he described as “horrendous”.

Most of the roads had been blocked by snow, which made it difficult for them to receive help.

Ace of Blades barber owner Fikri Aslan has been trying to raise money to help his home city in Turkey. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Dogan, 42, who owns the Ace of Blades 2 barber shop in Inverurie said: “I don’t think people realise how bad it was. An area bigger than Portugal has been affected.

“We have had tiny earthquakes before, but the last time we had something this bad was 1,000 years ago.”

Due to the infrequency of serious earthquakes, most buildings in the area were not built to withstand them.

The United Nations said 5.3 million people could become homeless across Turkey.

Earthquakes still continuing

The quakes are not over yet either.

Fikri said: “Most people have left the area just now, but I have an app on my phone which alerts me if there are more.

“There were a few tremors just this morning. My parents’ house is cracked, it is still not safe to go into it.”

Scenes of devastation in regions of Turkey where an earthquake hit on February 6. Image: Tolga Ildun/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock.

The brothers say “so many” friends have died, but there have been no family members. But one cousin and his wife were taken to hospital.

Brother missed quake by nine hours

Dogan only narrowly missed the disaster himself.  He travelled to Istanbul only nine hours before it began to catch a flight to Aberdeen.

“It is not a good feeling that your city has been destroyed”, he said.

“You can only imagine what life is like there right now.”

The brothers are members of Aberdeen’s Turkish Education and Culture Trust.

Immediately after the disaster, the organisation arranged for donations to be put onboard a Turkish Airlines flight to drop off supplies.

Mr Aslan has been handing out flyers in his shop. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

However, organisers are now saying due to the response, they no longer require clothes or supplies. Instead, they are asking people to donate money to help people rebuild.

Last week, four Scottish firefighters, including one from Portlethen, joined the earthquake rescue mission in Turkey.

To get involved in the campaign, follow the Aberdeen Turkish Education and Culture Trust on Facebook.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented