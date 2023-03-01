Royal Northern Spring Show: Inverlochy wins pedigree bull championship

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Charolais bull from Johnny and Raymond Irvine of Inverlochy secured the overall honours at the Royal Northern Spring Show at Thainstone this morning.

The show, judged by Gordon Mackay, Upper Ardnagrask, Muir of Ord, attracted various pedigree breeds of bulls which will be sold through the sale ring later today.

Tapped out as overall champion, was Inverlochy Superscot, a May, 2021-born son of Nuthampstead Judas, out of Westcarse Margaret, by Mortimers Highlandfling.

In the Limousins, champion went to Jim and Sandy Hunter, Wedderburn, Huntly, with Wedderburn Shelby, by Westpit Ollie.

The Stronach family from Berryleys, Keith, ruled supreme in the Simmentals with Islavale Marshall, by Corskie Highlander.

Meanwhile, Wendy Willox of Broadmyre, Clatt, stood Aberdeen-Angus champion with Strathinver Master Brydon X968, by Duncanziemere Scorpion, while Rattray Estates, Peterhead, stood any other breed champion with a Beef Shorthorn.

This was Rattray Pheonix, by Galla Knight.

