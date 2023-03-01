Police tractor unit in the Highlands detects more than 30 crimes from high viewpoint

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have found a new way to detect crimes among motorists – sitting in the tractor unit of an HGV to get a bird’s eye view of drivers.

The HGV Operation Tramline, a UK-wide initiative in which police officers use the tractor unit of a heavy goods vehicle, was in Inverness and the Highlands for five days last month.

Officers from Highlands and Islands Police Division detected 30 drivers using mobile phones while driving as well as another reading from a notebook.

Each driver was either issued with a fixed penalty notice for six penalty points and a £200 fine, or reported to the procurator fiscal for consideration of prosecution.

One driver in Inverness was observed to be reading from a notebook whilst driving, and was charged with careless driving.

‘It could save a life’

A police spokesman said: “Hand held mobile phone use whilst driving, whether making a call, texting, checking social media or using the phone for any other purpose, is an offence.

“It is an unfortunate fact that driver distraction appears as a causation factor in some of the fatal/serious collisions we investigate.

“The number of people caught during our enforcement activity is disappointing. Our use of the HGV tractor unit is a successful tool in tackling this issue and an enforcement method we will continue to deploy.

He added: “Please think twice before you consider using your mobile phone or diverting your attention from the road whilst driving, it could save you from having penalty points endorsed on your driving licence and a monetary fine, or more importantly – it could save a life.”