RNAS show: Bumper crowd flocks to Thainstone

By Katrina Macarthur
March 1, 2023, 7:00 pm Updated: March 1, 2023, 7:10 pm
The sale of pedigree bulls attracted large ringside of buyers and a top price of 13,000gns. Pictured is the reserve Simmental champion from Reece and Andrew Simmers, Backmuir, Keith. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
One of the biggest crowds for some time flocked to the Royal Northern Spring Show at Thainstone Centre yesterday with around 7,000 visitors passing through the gate.

Billy Stewart, president of the Royal Northern Agricultural Society, hailed the event a great success and said the visit from HRH Princess Anne, who is patron of the society, was a great attraction.

School strikes also resulted in more children at the event and the show attracted a record entry of 160 exhibitor stands.

A packed ringside of buyers and spectators gathered for the sale of pedigree bulls and witnessed a top price of 13,000gns paid for the first lot through the ring.

This was Tonley Swagger, a January, 2021-born Charolais from Neil and Mark Wattie, Mains of Tonley, Alford, who also run a well-known Aberdeen-Angus herd.

He is by Whitecliffe Highlight, out of the Balthayock Morag, and sold to Alan Blackhall, Little Tulloch, Durris, Banchory.

The Simmental champion from the Stronach family’s Islavale herd near Keith, sold for 10,000gns.

This was Islavale Marshall 21, an April, 2021-born son of Corskie Highlander, out of the Ranfurly Confederate daughter, Islavale Hanya.

Islavale Marshall from the Stronach family sold for 10,000gns. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

He sold to the McConnachies at Midtown of Buchromb, Dufftown.

Just behind at 9,000gns, was Auchorachan Lethal Weapon 20 from Michael Durno, Auchorachan, Glenlivet.

Born in September 2020, he is by Auchorachan Hercules, out of a Rabawn Caesar King dam, and has been used widely across the herd.

The buyers were John and Sandra Middleton, Cowfords, New Pitsligo.

Charolais bulls from Neil and Stuart Barclay, Insch, topped at 8,500gns for Harestone Sexyboy, by the 23,000gns Goldies Oasis.

This March, 2021-born bull sold to Elsick Estate, Newhall, Newtonhill.

Graham Morrison, Inchbruich, Cornhill, sold an unregistered Limousin named Deveronvale Sniper, by Goldies Northstar, for 7,500gns to the Shand family, Lythbrae Croft, Aberchirder.

Two bulls sold for 7,200gns including Bonnykelly Spectacular, from Graeme and Mark Leggat’s Charolais herd at Mormond Prop, New Pitsligo.

He is by Gretnahouse Ivory, which has bred bulls to 10,000gns and 9,500gns, and was purchased by John Sim, Rorandle, Monymusk.

Matching that price was a Simmental from the Smith family’s Drumsleed herd at Laurencekirk.

The bull sale judging kicked off the show proceedings at Thainstone

This was Drumsleed Maverick 21, by Wolfstar Gordy, which sold to Stephen Fraser, Glenernie, Dunphail, Forres, was Drumsleed Maverick 21.

At 7,000gns, was the Limousin champion, Wedderburn Shelby, from Jim and Sandy Hunter, Wedderburn, Huntly, which sold to Ellis and Keir, Cairncoullie, Glenkindie, Alford.

Also at 7,000gns, was Mike and Lisa Massie’s Charolais, Elrick Solomon, purchased by Kenny and John Matheson, Milton of Aberarder, Inverness.

Three sold at 6,800gns including a Charolais from Shane and Lesley Robertson, Roebank, Keith, to Walter Leith, North Crannoch, Keith, and a Simmental from Delfur Farms, Rothes, to D and J Smith, Fallow Farm, Arbroath.

The other was a Simmental from Billy and Anne MacPherson, Blackford, Croy, to Stephen Forbes, Little Kildrummie, Nairn.

