RNAS show: Laurencekirk and Pitlochry breeders lead the way

Pedigree Limousin breeder Andrew Gammie from Drumforber, Laurencekirk, landed the overall championship in the exhibition cattle with his purchase from the Royal Welsh Winter Fair.

The show, judged by Michael Alford of Foxhill Livestock, saw bullocks outdo the heifers, with the reserve overall honours going to a Limousin cross bullock from the Robertsons at Newton of Logierait, Pitlochry.

Mr Alford, who was judging for a third time at the Royal Northern Spring Show, said his champion was very hard to fault, being well balanced and correct, with a flashy head and was as straight as an arrow.

Landing the overall title, was Top Boy, an April 2022-born Limousin cross bred by Hugh Dunlop, Holehouse, Ayrshire, which Mr Gammie purchased down in December for £2,800.

Weighing 486kg, he is by Johnstown Premier, a sire which is a full brother to the £36,000 Derg Sassygirl, sold the same day at the Welsh Winter Fair.

Mr Gammie has kept the bullock for further showing.

John and Craig Robertson’s Logierait consignment also produced the heifer champion which sold for £5,000 to Blair Duffton, Huntly.

This was a home-bred, April-born British Blue cross heifer by Warehams Mickey, scaling 382kg.

An 18-month-old British Blue cross heifer from the same home and by the same sire made £3,600 to Blair Duffton.

She stood first in her class and weighed 545kg.

John and Craig’s reserve overall champion named Sirloin, sold for £2,600 to Blair Duffton.

This was a 12-month-old Limousin cross by Glenrock Inferno.

Mr Duffton also paid £2,500 for a British Blue cross heifer from Logierait, while JWK Paterson, Low Tree Mark Farm, Stranraer, paid £2,300 for a Limousin cross bullock from the same home.

Michael and Mark Robertson from Fodderletter Farms, Tomintoul, sold their reserve champion heifer for £2,700 to Hannah Lormier, Cadgerford, Kingswells.

Bred by Conan Mains Farm, this April-born Charolais cross heifer is by Blackford Iowa, and scaled 363kg.

Stuart and Wendy Hunter, West Cairnhill, Culsalmond, Insch, sold their second prize winning Limousin cross heifer for £2,600 to the Youngs at East Sinnihard, Glenkindie, Alford.

She was bred by Bertie Alexander, Auchenbreddie, and is by Ballinloan Mountain.