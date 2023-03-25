Decades of Cheviot breeding for Sutherland shepherd

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Decades of Cheviot breeding for Sutherland shepherd

North Country Cheviot shepherd Hughie Mackenzie is about to kick off his 45th lambing season this year.

By Katrina Macarthur
Hughie Mackenzie manages the Badanloch flock and is a familiar face at Lairg sales.
Hughie Mackenzie manages the Badanloch flock and is a familiar face at Lairg sales.

A well-known North Country Cheviot enthusiast from Sutherland is about to kick off his 45th lambing season this year.

Hughie Mackenzie, who manages the Badanloch flock on Badanloch Estate, near Kinbrace, is a familiar face at local shows and sales including the famous Lairg sales in the autumn.

During his career, 60-year-old Hughie, estimates that he has produced more than 40,000 lambs, having worked with the breed all of his life.

The flock, which has bred a number of five-figure sales and show winners in the north circuit, is home to 1,000 ewes which are due to lamb from early April onwards.

“I always look forward to lambing but I must admit, once I get started, I look forward to it ending too,” said Hughie.

Hughie started his working career in his home county of Caithness as a shepherd with the Ousdale flock.

He was there for three and a half years before moving on to the Clebrig flock in Sutherland, where he stayed for 25 years.

He has been running the Badanloch flock for the past 16 years now.

“I was brought up with North Country Cheviots,” he said.

“I never really knew anything else. When I was young, there was pretty much no other sheep breed up here. That suited me as I’ve always enjoyed working with them.

The North Country Cheviot has become a popular breed throughout Scotland. Image: Andrew Smith

“They are full of character and the ewes make great mothers and make a good job of their lambs. They’re very protective.”

Hughie added that while the sheep hadn’t changed much over his 60 years, the way they are run certainly had.

“When feed blocks came, that was a great advantage for hill sheep,” he said.

“The biggest difference of all is when we started scanning the ewes. We could get the twins off and we could feed them early on. It was a big help.

“Vitamin doses, boluses and tic treatments have all made a big difference as well. Previously, we used to have to dip the lambs in a barrel, but the tic treatments and dips are much better now and that’s much better for the sheep.”

The North Country Cheviot breed includes two distinct types – the hill type and the park type.

The hill type was developed for its thriftiness and health meaning it thrives in the poorest upland and mountain conditions, while the park type is larger, heavier and more suited to grassy hills and uplands.

“The breed is getting very popular now,” he said. “Whatever you’re selling, it’s worth money. Whether it is prime lambs, draft ewes, feeding ewes, crosses, the Cheviot Mule or crossed with a Texel. You can cross it with anything and you’ll get good lambs.”

